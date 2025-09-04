Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ash 1952's avatar
Ash 1952
3h

Russia is pushing forward fast before any ceasefire agreements. Russia has started clearly that any captured lands will not be returned and will become part of Russia .

Intresting times ahead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture