The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports: "During offensive operations, assault units of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade broke through the enemy's defense and entered the settlement of Novoselovka. Full control over the settlement has been established.



More than 120 buildings have been liberated over an area of 2.5 square kilometers. Up to two enemy infantry companies and more than 10 units of combat equipment have been destroyed."

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

The village of Novoselovka (47°57′27"N 36°32′04"E, about 300 residents) is part of a major defensive node of the Ukrainian Armed Forces consisting of Velikomikhailovka-Arestopol-Sosnovka-Novoselovka. (Velikomikhailovka is spelled "Velykomyhaylovka" on the map.) It is situated on terrain favorable for defense with rugged relief, supported by the Kamenka, Volchya (Wolf), and Voronaya rivers. Immediately behind the village lies the Dibrovsky forest massif. The village itself is located on the left bank of the Voronaya River, which makes two wide loops in this area and has steep banks. To the south, in the direction of Voronoye-Sosnovka, assault groups of neighboring units are advancing along the Voronaya riverbed with the task of cutting off the Arestopol-Novonikolaevka supply route.

The most likely development of events in this sector is as follows: covering the flank with defenses in the village of Novoselovka, along the Novoselovka-Arestopol road on the watershed of the Volchya and Voronaya rivers, to reach the network of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions at Arestopol. This will cut through the system of defensive nodes along the Velikomikhailovka-Ternovoe line and block probable enemy counterattacks from Arestopol-Ternovaya (Thorny) Ravine-Ternovoe and attempts by the AFU to unblock the Arestopol-Novonikolaevka route.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written as script. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!

If you're paying attention to the Russian on the maps, Mikhail uses both Russian print and Russian script.