The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports: "As a result of decisive actions by the units of the 'South' Group, the settlement of Fyodorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."

(The village of Fyodorovka: 48°46′07″N 38°03′00″E, about 400 residents.)



Movement began in the area of the last fortified district of what was once the second line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Seversk-Soledar-Bakhmut-Dzerzhinsk, orange below), which covered the third line built on the Slavyansk agglomeration (Slavyansk-Kramatorsk-Konstantinovka-Dzerzhinsk, blue below). The first was the Severodonetsk-Popasna-Debaltsevo line (red below).

The village of Fyodorovka is located on the left bank of the Bakhmutka River. After liberating Fyodorovka, the units of the Russian Armed Forces reached the left bank of the river on the Seversk-Bakhmut highway (R-41). The terrain in this area of the theater of operations is highly rugged, with a number of settlements along the right and left banks featuring a developed network of roads that provide supply to the forward positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine located to the east (Novoselovka-Zvanoe-Vyemka). Several ravines branch off from the river, also providing supply and maneuvering routes for the Ukrainian positions.



Movement to the north (Pereezdnoe-Zvanovka) allows our units to encircle the enemy’s network of strongholds on the Novoselovka-Vyemka line from the rear. Advancement westward along the Kutsaya ravine is possible, with encirclement of the settlement of Sakko and Vantsetti (named after Sacco and Vanzetti) and establishment of flanking blocking positions to secure the left flank from probable enemy counteractions from the area of Rai-Aleksandrovka - Nikiforovka - Fyodorovka 2 (Fedorovka 2).



This is a very serious and complex task (if it is indeed assigned), which, if accomplished, would allow occupying very advantageous positions south of Seversk and cutting the enemy’s defense along the meridian. With synchronous support from the north, from the Serebryanka line, a very interesting combination might be achieved.



According to unverified information, several highly combat-ready units of the Russian Armed Forces have been withdrawn from the Sumy direction and have "disappeared" somewhere in these areas.



However, another course of events is also quite possible, with activity in the Seversk direction being a diversion. The current relative lull is not without purpose...