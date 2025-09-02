Marat Khairullin Substack

dacoelec
18hEdited

The old ways of war strategy has been dealt a completely new twist by the SMO. There is still a lot of the old ways that are useful but the new way of sending 3 or 4 soldiers on bikes/foot or what ever with a drone overwatch to find the enemy and then geo locating for FAB glide bombs or drones dropping munitions or artillery strikes has proven devastating. The RAF are even sending their forward guys with thermal blankets which I think is going to have a serious effect on the next generation of uniform design. I bought into them about as soon as thermal optics took over the hunting world.

We live in interesting times, indeed.

Cheers

dacoelec
18h

Another awesome sitrep!!

