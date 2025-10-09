ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "As a result of decisive and coordinated actions by servicemen of the 394th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment and the 60th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 5th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group of forces, the settlement of Novogrigorovka (Novohryhorovka) in the Zaporozhye region was liberated. During active offensive operations, the Primorye warriors (soldiers from units that arrived at the special military operation from Vladivostok) cleared more than 190 buildings of Ukrainian Armed Forces formations. On the territory of the settlement, servicemen raised the flags of the Russian Federation."

Yesterday, the Russian Armed Forces reached the left bank of the Yanchul River, driving a wedge into the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense in the direction of the Uspenovka-Novonikolaevka area and secured the settlement of Novovasilevskoe. Today, they took control of the settlement of Novogrigorovka (Novohryhorovka, 47°48′49″N 36°26′16″E, about 230 residents) and expanded the front of the "wedge" to the north. They gained control over the exits from the Skotovata ravine and "Pear Tree Beam," and they reached the watershed area between the Pear Tree Beam and the Yanchur River. From this bridgehead, the likely direction of the offensive is towards the settlement of Krasnogorskoe and entry onto the left bank of the Yanchul River along the Krasnogorskoe - Privolnoe - Novovasilevskoe line.

The riverbed of the Yanchur River is narrowest in the area of Privolnoe (Pryvolnoe), and this is the most convenient location for crossing to the other side. The bridgehead along the Krasnogorskoe - Novovasilevskoe line will enable crossing of the river with access to the settlement of Sladkoe.

These actions will form a deep encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense node Uspenovka - Ravnopole - Novouspenevskoe (blue circles), cut through the Pokrovskoe-Uspenovka-Gulyaipole (Hulyayipole) redeployment line (the orange line, thus splitting the Ukrainian defense into two sectors), and create conditions for organizing a base on the area of Sladkoe (red cirlce) on the watershed of the Yanchur and Gaichur rivers. (Pokrovskoe is just north of Danilovka and Vishnevoe above where the map cuts off.)