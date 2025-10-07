Editor Note: There was some confusion earlier about which Fedorovka/Fyodorovka was liberated. Many Ukrainian settlements have the same name, so we weren't the only ones that got confused here.)))



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group of forces have actively liberated the settlement of Fedorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue their advance on the southern flank of the Seversk defensive node of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After liberating the settlement of Kuzminovka on October 5, they began to expand the wedge.

The settlement of Fyodorovka (48°46′07″N 38°03′00″E, about 400 residents) has been liberated. Control was gained over the entrance to the Kutsaya ravine and the exit to the watershed between the Sorochya ravine and the Vasukovka river. After destroying the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine located here, the southern encirclement of Seversk is being completed, and a possible advance to the settlement of Reznikovka with a western encirclement of the large Ukrainian defense area Svyato-Pokrovskoe (Kirovo) - Zvanovka is possible.



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group of forces, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Novovasilyevskoe in the Zaporozhye Oblast."

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

In the Zaporozhye Oblast, the Russian Armed Forces, following their proven tactics, cut the enemy's defense into sections and then destroy them separately. On the map, we see two deeply driven wedges into the enemy's defense. As of September 20, analyzing the situation, we assumed that these wedges would be driven in these areas (and these directions were marked with faded arrows).



The village of Novovasilyevskoe (47°46′40″N 36°26′12″E, about 70 residents) is located on the right bank of the Yanchul River; opposite, on the left bank of the river, are the settlements of Uspenovka and Novonikolaevka, where the enemy has established a defense area covering the radial route to the city of Gulyaipole (Hulyayipole).

According to the logic of events, activity should be expected to the south, Malinovka-Poltavka-Novonikolaevka (faded arrow), where another wedge will be driven, after which their expansion and destruction of the positional area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Yanchul River will begin.

Scenes from the liberation of Novovasilyevskoe: