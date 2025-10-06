Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V900's avatar
V900
10h

Death by a thousand cuts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
8h

Thanks for your great work Marat!

We've shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture