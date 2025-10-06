ЛБС 20.6.2025=June 20th, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "As a result of decisive actions by servicemen of the 7th and 79th motorized rifle regiments of the 'North' Group of forces, the settlement of Otradnoe in the Kharkov region has been liberated."

By stretching the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with alternating and multidirectional activity across the entire line of combat contact, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation intensified the eastern section of the Kharkov direction. They liberated the settlement of Otradnoe (50°03′43″N 37°43′39″E, about 190 residents), from which the exit from three ravines (labeled as "beams" on the map) is controlled: Tretyakov Yar, Krutaya, and Popov Yar, which lead to the settlements of Grigorovka (Hryhorovka) and Kolodeznoe, located on the bank of the Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya (Upper Dvurechna) River.

Four kilometers southwest of Otradnoe is the Khatnoe (Hatnoe)-Mytrofanovka bypass, to which radial routes from Khatnoe and Grigorovka (Hryhorovka) connect these settlements, turned by the enemy into strongpoints, with the urban-type settlement of Velykyi Buruluk. Velykyi Buruluk is the logistics and supply center for the entire eastern defense node of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov region.

The defense area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Grigorovka-Kolodeznoe-Mytrofanovka covers the eastern direction to Velykyi Buruluk. Having liberated Otradnoe, the Russian Armed Forces are preparing a bridgehead to reach the bypass, destroy the transport network of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this area, and eliminate the Grigorovka (Hryhorovka)-Kolodeznoe-Mytrofanovka area. Conditions are being formed to cut off the group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defending the eastern section of the Kharkov region.