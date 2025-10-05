Alternating activity from different directions by the Russian Armed Forces is shaking and destroying the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a difficult area of the theater of military operations near the city of Seversk.

After the liberation of the city of Lysychansk on July 3, 2022 (to the east of Seversk, just right if where the map cuts off), the movement of the Russian Armed Forces westward was hindered by a fortified area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces built around the Seversk-Soledar-Bakhmut (Artemovsk)-Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) agglomeration. This area covered the main base area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Slavyansk-Kramatorsk-Konstantinovka. It was created on terrain favorable for defense, relying on the Bakhmutka River (this river runs through Bakhmut/Artemovsk to Seversk), along a line of industrial areas with dense residential development of settlements and cities. The left flank of this area rested on the Seversky Donets River and the Serebryansky forestry located to the north, while the right flank was based on the large mining city of Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) and its suburbs located in highly rugged terrain. A well-developed road network, both in a bypass direction and radially connecting the area with the deeper territory of Ukraine, provided the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping with advantages in both defense and offensive actions.



Currently, only the city of Seversk remains from this fortified area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which did not prevent our army from destroying the positions of this area to the south. The city of Seversk, all this time while the southern areas were being cleared of Nazis, was practically blockaded, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping entrenched there was tied down by local battles.



As of right now, actions in neighboring areas, as well as strategic operations disrupting the economy and military rear of Ukraine, have prepared conditions for the elimination of the main 'thorn' in the Donetsk People's Republic — the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk defense node of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



Now, it is Seversk's turn. Areas north of the city have been cleared, the Serebryansky forestry and strongholds on the right bank of the Seversky Donets River have been liberated. Bridgeheads are being prepared to encircle the city of Severesk and adjacent areas at various radii. By the method of 'stretching into splits,' assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces force the defending Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping to constantly maneuver along the front line, thus spreading their units further apart.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'South' Group of forces, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Kuzminovka in the Donetsk People's Republic." Marked by a Russian flag on the map.

Today, units of the "South" Group expanded the bridgehead on the left bank of the Bakhmutka River, liberated the settlement of Kuzminovka (48°47′47″N 38°04′01″E, about 30 inhabitants), and outflanked the Ukrainian Armed Forces units defending in the settlement of Zvanovka, which together with the settlement of Svyato-Pokrovskoe forms a defense node covering Seversk from the south. Likely, the beginning of Russian Armed Forces activity is directed along the Vyemka-Zvanovka line.

Considering the 'split' method, it is quite likely that soon the pendulum will swing toward the settlement of Dronovka, which is the key to the watershed of the Bakhmutka and Sukhaya rivers, allowing our units to get into the rear of the Seversk defense area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.