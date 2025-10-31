ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

SOUTHERN SECTION DPR-DNEPROPETROVSK; ЛБС 22.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 22nd, 2025

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Assault units of the 36th Guards Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army, during active operations, liberated the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region.



During the assault, the enemy offered fierce resistance, actively using FPV drones, mortars, and artillery. Thanks to confident and decisive actions, our fighters successfully broke into the settlement and established control over it, raising the flags of the Russian Federation. The area of enemy defense, totaling more than 12 square kilometers, came under the control of the group’s units, with about 100 buildings cleared."



The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are building on their success on the right flank of the South-Donetsk - North-Zaporozhye sectors of the responsibility zone of the "East" Group.



On October 30, after the liberation of the settlement of Vishnevoe, we had a question about the direction of further operational developments. Earlier, it was assumed that before advancing to the Danilovka area, our group needed to secure its right flank along the Volchye-Gai-Danilovka line from possible enemy counterattacks from the base area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovskoe-Velikomikhailovka.

The liberation of Novoaleksandrovka (47°54′54″ N, 36°19′37″ E, about 260 residents) confirms our forecasts. Before the start of assault operations on the second, main line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the northeast of the Zaporozhye direction, along the Gaychur River (Danilovka-Gulyaipole), the command of the "East" Group began actions to develop and strengthen the right flank by moving northward, countering probable enemy actions in the Pokrovskoe-Vishnevoe direction.



With favorable combat developments, the bridgehead on the left (southern) bank of the Volcha and Voronaya rivers along the Gai-Kolomiytsi-Volche-Orestopol line will completely deprive the enemy of tactical initiative across the entire direction. This line allows them to pin down the Armed Forces of Ukraine grouping in the Pokrovskoe-Kolomiytsi and Velikomikhailovka-Orestopol areas, and if the enemy maneuvers in the Vishnevoe-Danilovka sector, the response will be an offensive on converging directions Alekseevka-Volche-Velikomikhailovka and Ivanovka-Gavrilovka (this line stretches across the northwest of the map above to Ivanovka of the map below), encompassing a large and well-fortified defense node of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

If the enemy begins to maneuver forces and means from any sector of the Gaychur defense line to eliminate this threat, and if they concentrate on the northern bridgehead Pokrovskoe-Gavrilovka, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will respond actively on any sector of the Yanchur River line, and quite possibly from the Dorozhnyanka-Mirnoe line at the southern base of the formed Uspenovka salient.

In any maneuver by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, their operational position will only worsen, resembling the convulsions of a piglet in the coils of an anaconda.