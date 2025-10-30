ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.02.25=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'West' Group, as a result of active and decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Sadovoe in the Kharkov Oblast."



The Russian Armed Forces continue to tighten the ring and strengthen the blockade of the city of Kupyansk. Combat operations are taking place both in the urban area and on the outer side of the encirclement lines. It should be taken into account that when conducting combat operations to encircle and blockade the enemy group, our units need to have at least double the number of forces - to contain the internal pressure of enemy units trying to break the ring from the inside and to repel attacks from the enemy attempting to unblock their forces from the outside of the blockade ring.

Assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces, completing the encirclement of the enemy group from the west, reached the crossings over the Oskol River on its right bank - the dacha settlement of Sadovoe (49°39'54"N 37°37'1"E). The enemy tried to unblock by attacks in the directions Nechvolodovka-Sobolevka and Nechvolodovka-Moskovka. The attacks were repelled, and the enemy, suffering losses in personnel and equipment, retreated to their original positions.



ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'East' Group continued to advance deep into the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Krasnogorskoe in the Zaporozhye Oblast."



In the Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Armed Forces are aligning the front-line positions along the Yanchur riverbed and clearing the last positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces remaining on the right bank.



The settlement of Krasnogorskoe (47°49′19″ N, 36°20′50″ E, about 30 residents) has been liberated; now on the right bank of the river, there remains a section of Ukrainian positions near the exits of Pear (Grushevaya) Beam and Solenaya ravine.

The concept of the Russian Armed Forces command group is interesting — where, on which flank, will the movement continue next and what will be the first priority: development of the flanks or activity in the center, in the area of the Ukrainian defense at Uspenovka?



The southern face on the Dorozhnyanka-Mirnoe line may unexpectedly come alive, with an advance towards Zaliznichnoe and cutting off the Gulyaipole-Gulyaipolskoe-Orekhov route. (Reminder: Orekhov is much further west in Zaporozhye Oblast.)