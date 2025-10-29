Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Servicemen of the 36th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army took control of Vishnevoe – a fortified enemy stronghold."



The Russian Armed Forces are ready for the final defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping defending the positional cover area along the Yanchur River.

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

SOUTHERN SECTION DPR-DNEPROPETROVSK; ЛБС 22.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 22nd, 2025

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

On October 27, the settlement of Egorovka was liberated, through which the supply of this area was carried out from Pokrovskoe via the Danilovka junction (route C041404).

Two days later, the main transport hub on the left flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the Vishnevoe-Uspenovka-Poltavka line was taken under control, the village of Vishnevoe (47°52′41″ N, 36°19′12″ E, about 930 inhabitants). To the north remain the Ukrainian defense strongholds of the Gai-Novoaleksandrovka area. To the west is the defense area of the Danilovka transport hub. To the southeast is the defense node of the right flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – the settlement of Uspenovka.

To reach the Danilovka area, our units need to cover the right flank of the grouping from the threat of Ukrainian counterattacks along the Pokrovskoe-Danilovka line, the shortest maneuver shoulder of the enemy (10 kilometers). Likely, there will be an expansion of the bridgehead to the north and establishment of blocking positions on routes C041431 and P-85. Then will follow the elimination of the Danilovka transport hub with an advance to the Gaychur River.

In addition, the Novoselovka-Sosnovka-Alekseevka-Vishnevoe line may become a boundary for forming encirclements of the Ukrainian defense node Velikomikhailovka-Orestopol and splitting the Ukrainian defense node Malomikhailovka-Pokrovskoe-Velikomikhailovka-Gavrilovka (north of Vishnevoe, map "SOUTHERN SECTION DPR-DNEPROPETROVSK region") in the direction of the Gavrilovka-Pokrovskoe route, with a strike converging from the Ivanovka bridgehead towards the Ukrainian defense area Gavrilovka-Podgavrilovka.

These actions will put the Ukrainian command in a difficult position, as maneuvering forces and means will have to be carried out in different directions and over a long distance.



South of Vishnevoe, on the right bank of the Yanchur River, a small enemy stronghold remains – the settlement of Krasnogorskoe, which will be destroyed before advancing to the Sladkoe position area. South of the Uspenovka area, a small Ukrainian bridgehead with the Okhotniche position. Before the assault on the Uspenovka-Ravnopole-Novouspenovskoe node, apparently, the Sladkoe and Okhotniche positions must be eliminated.

Further, holding the initiative and having operational freedom of decision-making, the Russian Armed Forces command will prepare a number of surprises for the enemy in these directions.