ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Servicemen of the 64th Guards Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade liberated the settlement of Egorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, and assault troops of the 60th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade and guards-reconnaissance units of the group established control over the settlements of Privolnoe and Novonikolaevka in the Zaporozhye region. During the battles, enemy positions, fortifications, and equipment were destroyed."

The line of defense for the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the Yanchur River from the settlement of Vishnevoe to the settlement of Uspenovka has practically collapsed. The village of Egorovka (47°52′00″ N, 36°17′24″ E, about 180 residents) is located on the left (western) bank of the Yanchur River, 2 kilometers north of the village of Pershotravnevoe, which was liberated on October 24. It controls the road junction Danilovka-Egorovka-Vishnevoe-Pokrovskoe and Pokrovskoe-Danilovka-Egorovka-Uspenovka.



The northern section of the Ukrainian defense node along the Gaychur River is cut off from the defense line along the Yanchur River. Assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces are advancing around the southern flank to the outskirts of Vishnevoe, which is the southern defense area of the Novoaleksandrovka-Gaiy-Vishnevoe node that ensures communication and supply for the Uspenovka-Gulyaipole section of the Zaporozhye direction.



Activation of the Alekseevka-Novoaleksandrovka-Gaiy line is quite likely to encircle Vishnevoe to the north.



South of this, a small settlement Privolnoe (47°48′10″ N, 36°22′11″ E, about 20 residents) was liberated. It is located on the right (eastern) bank of the Yanchur River. The stronghold in this settlement controls the road and communication of Ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Yanchur River (Egorovka-Sladkoe) with positions on the right bank (Krasnogorskoe [misspelled Krasnogorodskoe on the map*]-Privolnoe-Uspenovka).

On another section, the interaction and communication of the Nazi defense line are disrupted, which is effectively breaking into segments to be destroyed.



South of the Ukrainian defense node settlement Uspenovka, with access to the left bank of the river, the large settlement Novonikolaevka (47°46′05″ N, 36°26′23″ E, about 450 residents) was liberated, directly adjacent to Uspenovka. The connection of two sections of the left flank of the Russian Armed Forces group (Novonikolaevka-Poltavka) is hindered by enemy positions equipped on the right bank of the river at the exits of the Grushevaya Beam (Pear Beam) and Solenaya ravine, which are supplied from the left bank, from the area of Ravnopole-Novoe-Novouspenovskoe-Okhotniche. The bridgehead in Novonikolaevka ensures the solution of this task and also allows a southern encirclement of Uspenovka with blocking of the Uspenovka-Ravnopole-Gulyaipole route, isolating another section of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and its elimination.



*Entirely Zin's fault!