From the report of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Army General V.V. Gerasimov:



"First – this is the area of responsibility of the 'Center' Group. Units and military formations of the 2nd and 51st armies, advancing along converging directions, completed the encirclement of the enemy in the area of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov (Mirnograd). A large grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine consisting of 31 battalions, including units of the 25th Airborne, 79th Air Assault, and 68th Jaeger brigades, as well as the 35th and 38th Marine Brigades, the 425th Separate Assault Regiment, and the 153rd and 155th Mechanized Brigades, has been blocked.

During the execution of combat missions, the servicemen of the 30th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 439th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 2nd Army, as well as the 9th and 110th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigades of the 51st Army and personnel of the Rubicon Unmanned Technologies Center units, distinguished themselves the most.



The successful conduct of the operation to encircle the enemy was facilitated by delivering comprehensive fire damage to the formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine throughout the depth of their operational deployment, as well as isolating the combat area to disrupt the uninterrupted supply of enemy units.



Second. In the direction of the 'West' Group, the city of Kupyansk is encircled. Working in unison, assault detachments of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division of the 6th Army, having made a flanking maneuver, seized enemy crossings over the Oskol River south of the city and, in cooperation with the 47th Motorized Rifle Division and the 27th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 1st Tank Army, blocked the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping on the left bank east of Kupyansk. Encircled are units of the 14th, 43rd, and 116th Mechanized Brigades of the enemy, as well as the 1st Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine – a total of 18 combat battalions."