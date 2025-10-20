ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'Center' Group of forces, as a result of offensive actions, liberated the settlement of Lenino (Moledetskoe) in the Donetsk People's Republic."

West of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), in the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk region, the enemy has prepared a well-equipped, echeloned defense node with developed blocking positions across Sergeevka (Serheevka)-Mezhevoe-Novopavlovka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine made maximum use of the convenient terrain, which is sharply rugged, with many ravines and natural obstacles. This positional area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is deployed to cover an important transport hub with a radial railway and outgoing road bypasses centered (in this section) in the settlement of Mezhevoe, where the rear area of the defending group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is located.



In addition, the Novopavlovka salient of the Armed Forces of Ukraine relies on this defense node. Given that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has sufficient forces and means, this bridgehead would allow it to carry out flanking counterattacks against the advancing groups of the Russian Armed Forces: to the south Novopavlovka-Dachnoe-Komar and to the north Novopavlovka-Troitskoe. This is a very important and dangerous zone for our group from the depth of which, in the winter of 2024-2025, the enemy persistently counterattacked the base of the Kotlino salient.

Apparently, after major successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the Krasnoarmeysk and Dobropole sections, the enemy stretched all its forces in these areas and it is time to solve this problem with the Novopavlovka defense area of the AFU. On September 19, the settlement of Muravka was liberated, and a bridgehead was created on the left bank of the Solenaya River. Today, the settlement of Lenino/Molodetskoe (48°14′19″ N, 36°55′50″ E, about 150 residents) was liberated — an advanced enemy position near the stronghold defense area of Novopodgornoe, along the railway to Mezhevoe. Already now, the bridgehead in Lenino covers the flank of our assault troops who, by advancing north along the ravines Horodskaya and Matyushina, can form a clever encirclement of two important strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on this line — the settlement of Sergeevka (from the south) and Novopodgornoe (from the north).

This will force the enemy to maneuver forces and means along the line of combat contact and will allow our group to become more active to the south, in the direction of Filiya-Novopavlovka.



Translator note: Mikhail Popov often spells these settlement names with "y" in place of "i."