Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Assault units of the 36th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group of forces have raised the flags of the Russian Federation over the settlement of Verbovoe in the Dnepropetrovsk region."



The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, with the force and persistence of an icebreaker, continue to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Dnepropetrovsk region in the direction of the settlement of Vishnevoe. Today, the settlement of Verbovoe (47°52′33″N 36°23′07″E, about 240 residents) was liberated, the last major stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense in this direction. Two Ukrainian groups defending this sector in the areas of Velikomikhailovka (Velykomyhaylovka)- Orestopol and Vishnevoe - Pervomayskoe have been cut off. Next is the complete isolation and separate destruction of each of them.

A supporting strike from south to north, Verbovoe - Alekseevka is likely to strengthen the flank.

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

But the main task is to reach the Vishnevoe area and cut the Pokrovskoe - Vishnevoe - Uspenovka route (Pokrovskoe is just north of Danilovka and Vishnevoe, above where the map cuts off), and encircling the line of positions Vishnevoe - Poltavka, stretching along the Yanchur River from the north

.