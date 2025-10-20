Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'Center' Group of forces, as a result of offensive actions, liberated the settlement of Chunishino (Chunyshyno) in the Donetsk People's Republic. (Marked with a Russian flag. *)"

Chunishino stop point (48°14'7"N 37°12'13"E) is a closed railway station, originally a passing loop. The opening of the Chunishino railway station dates back to 1914-1915. Until September 1, 2013, the station was used as a passing loop for freight and passenger trains. In the summer of 2014, with the start of hostilities, the diesel train Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)-Ilovaisk passed through the station for the last time.



Located in a terrain convenient for defense near the dominant height 196.8, the position controls the M-30 highway and the entire length of the Hlubyna and Solenenkaya ravines. It is a well-fortified Ukrainian Armed Forces nest on the southern outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk, which our units had not touched for almost a year. The time has come — and the wedge driven into Novopavlovka on October 15 has begun to expand at its base. Our assault troops have now reached the heights controlling the southern districts of Krasnoarmeysk.



ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'East' Group of forces continued to advance deep into the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Poltavka in the Zaporozhye region."



The 'East' Group of forces units in the Zaporozhye region are persistently and confidently breaking down the AFU defense. After a wide and deep advance on the eastern sector towards the Ukrainian defense node Novoaleksandrovka - Vishnevoe - Egorovka (Ehorovka), and the liberation of Alekseevka settlement, the Russian Armed Forces created a serious threat to the central and northern districts of the southern node of the Dnepropetrovsk direction for the AFU.

Likely, the Ukrop command was forced to maneuver forces and means along the line of contact and withdraw some units from the 'quieted' southeastern area of the Zaporozhye direction (Marfopol - Malinovka). And this area immediately 'came to life.' Assault troops of the 57th separate Guards motorized rifle brigade of the 5th Guards combined arms army of the 'East' Group of forces liberated the village of Poltavka (47°43′09″ N, 36°28′56″ E, about 1100 inhabitants) — a large settlement in the Zaporozhye region located on the left bank of the Yanchur River.

The assault was complicated by the need to cross the river at several points along the front. But during comprehensive fire strikes on the enemy by aviation and artillery, as well as with the support of UAV operators, the Far Eastern warriors liberated one of the largest settlements on the western (left) bank of the Yanchur River.



The enemy lost a prepared defense area of more than 12 square kilometers. More than 500 buildings were cleared by the assault troops of the 'East' group of forces.