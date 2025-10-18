ЛБС 10.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'South' Group of forces, as a result of offensive actions, liberated the settlement of Pleshcheevka in the Donetsk People's Republic." (Marked by a Russian flag on the map*)

The Russian Armed Forces continue their offensive on the Konstantinovka sector. After clearing the southern shore of the Kleban-Byk reservoir, they began to bypass it from the east side, and they liberated the large settlement of Pleshcheevka (48°27′12″ N, 37°46′41″ E, about 590 residents in 2001, in 2025 - 70) located on the left bank of the Krivoy Torets River. A bridgehead has been prepared for the eastern entry to the heights north of the reservoir and for the start of the assault on the southern outskirts of the city of Konstantinovka, the settlement of Ivanopolye, on the outskirts of which the advanced groups of Russian assault units have entered and secured positions.

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

On the southern sector of the Donetsk direction, assault actions continue in the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk). According to incomplete data, in recent days, assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces have taken control of a kindergarten in the Lazurny microdistrict, the city railway station, the railway depot, several houses on Schmydt Street, and have reached the outskirts of the settlement 8th Group (northwest of the city).

From the direction of the settlement of Kotlino, along the railway line, they reached the railway junction west of Krasnoarmeysk and are turning their actions towards the settlement of Sergeevka (Serheevka, in the northwest corner of the final map*).