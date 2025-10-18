Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Russian troops have liberated the settlements of Peschanoe and Tikhoe in the Kharkov region, as well as Privolye in the Dnepropetrovsk region."

Starting from the North and working our way South:

The settlement of Tikhoe (50°18′18″ N, 37°00′52″ E, about 160 inhabitants) is located on the right bank of the Volchya River. From here, crossings to the left bank are controlled, where the village of Volchanskie Khutora is located, through which runs a bypass road along the state border: Volchansk-Ohrimovka-Varvarka. It is connected by radial routes through the logistics center Bely Kolodez to the command center of the Volchansk direction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) - the settlement of Velykiy Burluk. The bypass itself supports enemy maneuver groups conducting shelling of the Belgorod region.

The probable advance of our forward groups into Volchanskie Khutora disrupts the coordination of the AFU grouping in Volchansk city with the right flank of the AFU's border defensive line. Pressure is also being applied on the settlements of Ohrymovka and Varvarka.

ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

After forming a wedge at the northern base of the Borovaya protrusion (Borovskaya Andreevka, liberated October 13, circled in red on the map below), our assault units intensified offensive actions northward and liberated the settlement of Peschanoe (49°39′21″ N, 37°47′02″ E, about 240 inhabitants).

ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.02.25=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025.

In our view, four days were enough for the AFU to redeploy some forces along the line of combat contact from the Kurilovka-Kovsharovka area (where there has been relative calm for several months) to the threatened area near Borovaya. As soon as our reconnaissance confirmed the completion of the AFU maneuver, "swings" began, and the "quiet" sector came alive. There are several options for our maneuver from Peschanoe, as always.

All of them require immediate response from the AFU command, using forces from the near radius, i.e., the Kupyansk area, where they are already insufficient... This is the Russian tactic of forcing the enemy into "splits."

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

In the south of the Donetsk region of Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces continue operational encirclement of the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region and have liberated the settlement of Privolye (47°51′20″ N, 36°18′54″ E, about 40 inhabitants).

This small settlement is located south of the AFU defense area Vishnevoe - Egorovka (Ehorovka) on the right bank of the Yanchur River. Russian Armed Forces units reaching the Yanchur River is an important moment in the fighting in this direction. Both areas, Vishnevoe and Egorovka, are intermediate logistics points for the AFU where radial routes converge, providing a bypass road Pokrovskoe - Uspenovka - Gulyaipole (Hulyayipole), which is now effectively under the control of our UAVs and artillery. (I marked this route with a fuscia? line on the map below; Pokrovskoe is just north of Danilovka and Vishnevoe above where the map cuts off.)

To the west, on the right bank of the Gaychur River, there is another strategic bypass: Dnepropetrovsk - Pokrovskoe - Gulyaipole (marked with a red line, the city of Dnepropetrovsk is much further north of the map). From Privolye, the Russian Armed Forces gain operational control over the route both by artillery and UAVs. Distances from Privolye to the settlements:

- Danilovka - 6.5 km;

- Radostnoe - 8.5 km;

- Ternovatoe - 14 km;

- Egorovka - 1.4 km;

The operational space allows the Russian Armed Forces to choose several courses of action in this sector, depending on the convulsions of the AFU - the initiative is on our side.