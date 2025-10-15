Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'Center' Group, as a result of active offensive actions, liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."



On October 13-14, the Russian Armed Forces entered the eastern outskirts of the city of Dimitrov (Mirnograd) from the east, drew out the scarce resources of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and then, on October 15, from the long-hidden southern flank, bypassing the Chunishino station, along the M-30 highway, entered the settlement of Novopavlovka (48°15′04″ N, 37°12′44″ E, about 460 residents) and liberated it. Another wedge has been driven into the shrinking defense of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk). The bridgehead in Novopavlovka allows our assault troops, depending on the spasms of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to operate in various directions, creating a threat of encirclement to the Nazis in each of these directions.

Look at the map - how beautifully and coherently ours are cutting up the Ukrainian Armed Forces' body in the Krasnoarmeysk area. Before this daring strike, they created the Dobropole salient, forcing Syrsky's guys to hastily maneuver with available forces (along the line of combat contact) and thin reserves in this area, to consolidate forces in other areas, and to get them involved in prolonged battles... Then our soldiers began to slaughter the boar entrenched in the city.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'East' Group continued to advance deep into the enemy's defense and completed the liberation of the settlement of Alekseevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region."

The tactical situation is developing predictably in the south of the Dnepropetrovsk region, where, in addition to the buffer zone, the Russian Armed Forces are preparing a bridgehead to cut off the Gulyaipole (Hulyayipole, circled in red) area in the deep rear and are creating a threat to a major enemy logistics hub in the settlement of Pokrovske (just above Danilovka and Vishnevoe, north of where the map cuts off; my ugly red arrow points the way), where on October 15, a bridge over the Volchya River (Wolf River on the map below) was destroyed by a strike from the Russian Aerospace Forces.

After the liberation of the settlement of Verbove on October 1st, the command of our 'East' Group had several options for further actions. The chosen direction was northward, i.e., expanding the wedge driven in at Verbove. On October 15, the settlement of Alekseevka (47°55′11″ N, 36°23′53″ E, about 200 residents) was liberated. If this line of movement continues it, will allow, after destroying the enemy's forward positions in the settlement of Volchye (Volhe on the map), the setting up of flanking guards in the area of the Tyhoe-Alekseevka highway and covering the left flank with the Volchya (Wolf) River, which will allow our forces to get into the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense node at Velikomikhailovka (Velykomyhaylovka) - Orestopol.

This is a large fortified area of the enemy located on terrain convenient for defense and covering the radial highway H-15, which supplies the Ukrainian Armed Forces group located in the area of Prosyana-Malomikhailovka (Malomyhaylovka)-Gavrilovka (Havrylovka)-Ivanovka (Prosyana is just northwest of Malomyhaylovka on the map, just above where the map cuts off).