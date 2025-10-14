Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'Center' Group of forces, as a result of offensive actions, liberated the settlement of Balagan (Balahan) and also continued advancing in the eastern quarters of the settlement of Dimitrov (Mirnograd) in the Donetsk People's Republic."

The day before, the settlement of Moskovskoe was liberated, and within a day, Russian assault troops liberated the small settlement of Balagan (48°17′21"N 37°17′51"E, about 35 residents), which is effectively a district of the city of Dimitrov. Judging by the speed of the advance, the enemy in the forefield faltered and is retreating into the urban area.

At the same time, to the north, the encirclement of the urban-type settlement Rodinskoe is being completed, and after it is captured, Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) will be cut off from the Ukrainian Armed Forces group located to the north.

In the southwestern sector, from the Kotlino line, along the railway, Russian assault groups are advancing to the western outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk and to the defense area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Novoaleksandrovka-Grishino (Hryshyno). These actions are pinning down Ukrainian units in these areas, and if successful, will form an encirclement of Krasnoarmeysk from the west, intercepting supplies along the M-30 highway.

We are observing a well-planned and skillfully executed military operation to destroy a large and heavily fortified stronghold of enemy resistance.