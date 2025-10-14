Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cfall's avatar
cfall
3h

Given this implacable advance, I find it rather difficult to understand how anyone could complain about slowness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture