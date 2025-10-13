ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The Russian Armed Forces continue operations to eliminate the enemy in the Borovaya salient. At the end of last month, offensive actions on the left flank expanded the southern base of this sector along the Karpovka-Shandrigolovo (Shandryholovo)-Derilovo line, where a bridgehead is being prepared to cut off this base with a strike directed at the settlement of Rubtsy.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'West' Group of forces have decisively liberated the settlement of Borovskaya Andreevka in the Kharkov region."

Today, offensive operations are underway on the right flank (the northern face of the salient). The settlement of Borovskaya Andreevka (49°24′34″N 37°43′51″E, about 170 residents) has been liberated. This settlement is a convenient position for further expansion of the 'wedge' to the north, towards the settlement of Boguslavka (Bohuslavka), westward towards the settlement of Borovaya (8 km), and southward towards the positions of Sheikovka (Shyikovka) (5 km). From Borovskaya Andreevka, the entrances to the Opanasenkov Yar, Likhobabchin Yar, and Zhelobyansky Yar ravines (The brown text on the map above around Borovskaya Andreevka) are controlled, which lead to all the aforementioned areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense. The main objective is the settlement of Borovaya, a logistical hub of the left-bank grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Oskol sector.

Kupyansk-Borovaya direction. ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.02.25=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'Center' Group of forces have conducted offensive operations to liberate the settlement of Moskovskoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, entered the eastern districts of the settlement of Dimitrov (Mirnograd), and are advancing in its residential quarters."

In the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector, where the enemy has concentrated large forces, persistent breaking of its defense is underway. The settlement of Moskovskoe (48°16′47″N 37°18′39″E, about 190 residents) has been liberated. This is the eastern forefield of the Pokrovsk defensive node of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, whose main positions are located in the settlement of Dimitrov, stretched from north to south for almost 7 kilometers over highly rugged terrain with industrial and urban development. Simultaneously, combat operations are being conducted north of the settlement of Rodinskoe, which is partially encircled. These simultaneous actions along a 14-kilometer front are pinning down enemy forces defending the eastern side of the Krasnoarmeysk salient. An encirclement of Krasnoarmeysk from the north and south is forming, and the central direction Moskovskoe - Rovno is splitting this salient into two areas - northern and southern, which will be isolated and, in the future (if the Ukrainian command lacks the wisdom to withdraw its units), eliminated.