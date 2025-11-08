ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

SOUTHERN SECTION DPR-DNEPROPETROVSK; ЛБС 22.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 22nd, 2025

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Assault units of the 36th Guards Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group broke through the enemy's defense line north of Alekseevka, advanced more than three kilometers deep into the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense, and established control over the settlement of Volchë in the Dnepropetrovsk region."



North of the Uspenovka protrusion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have created four well-developed defense areas: Prosyanaya-Malomikhaylovka, Gavrilovka-Podgavrilovka, Velikomikhailovka-Orestopol, and Pokrovskoe-Kolomiytsy.

These areas form a single defense node located in terrain with a well-developed road and railway transport network. Such a location allows the enemy to maneuver reserves from the rear territory, as well as forces and means along the front line, responding promptly to changes in the situation.



For the advancing units of the Russian Armed Forces, the shortest route to reach the enemy's defense line along the Gaychur River is the Vishnevoe-Danilovka section. However, this is also the most likely area for the enemy to strike the flanks of our advancing units. In addition, this Ukrainian defense node also threatens the flanks of Russian Armed Forces units advancing towards the Novopavlovka area with counterattacks.



To secure the flanks, Russian Armed Forces units advancing in the Zaporozhye direction are expanding their control zone northward, reaching the left bank of the Volchya (Wolf) River (along the Gai-Volchë-Sosnovka-Novoselovka line). (Error: Volchya is spelled “Volcha” on the map. The label for this river is in the top right of the image below.)

The liberated small settlement of Volchë (47°56′33″ N, 36°23′24″ E, about 15 inhabitants) is a convenient position both for holding back counterattacking enemy forces and for creating a bridgehead and preparing to encircle enemy positions in Kolomiytsy and Orestopol. The Volchya (Wolf) River makes a deep loop in this area. Using the riverbed for cover, it is possible to reach the Lyashevaya ravine area (Lyashevaya Ravine is hard to see, but it is just north of Volchë on the map above). Also, from the Volchë settlement area, the radial roads C041428, C041427, O-041406 are controlled, which provide access to the Ukrainian defense area Velikomikhailovka-Orestopol.

By creating a threat of encirclement of the Ukrainian defense strongholds, our advanced units are restricting the enemy's maneuver in this sector and "driving" another "wedge" into their defense. As we have repeatedly seen, this wedge will expand, forcing the enemy to retreat and abandon their positions.