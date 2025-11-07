ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Servicemen of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the 5th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East Group have completed the liberation of the settlement of Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Oblast – one of the key and most fortified nodes of the enemy's defense on the left bank of the Yanchur River."

While the enemy's attention is focused on the doomed remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces groups encircled in the cities of Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the assault troops of the 'East' group liberated a major Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive stronghold, Uspenovka (47°46′53″ N, 36°23′57″ E, about 1,400 inhabitants). An important Ukrainian defense node relying on this area, on the left bank of the Yanchur River, is in the phase of complete destruction. Ahead, on the way to the left flank of the Ukrainian group defending the district center and the defensive stronghold in southern Zaporozhye region – Gulyaipole – there are separate enemy positions that will be destroyed as the Russian Armed Forces reach the watershed of the Yanchur and Gaichur rivers.

On the map, the Uspenovka salient of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is clearly visible, with its northern and southern bases (Vishnevoe and Marfopol) controlled by the Russian army.

Crossing to the left bank of the Yanchur River along the Uspenovka - Ravnopole - Gulyaipole route cuts this salient and allows the Russian group to form a bridgehead for further encirclement of enemy positions in the interfluve, intercepting their supply routes.



In this configuration, the advance of our units to the Gaichur River near the settlement of Danilovka and the activation of the Marfopol-Dorozhnyanka-Mirnoe line is quite logical.

The situation of the parties and the development of events are no less interesting and striking than the Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk encirclements.



The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is boldly and confidently painting yet another picture of the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This time, in the southeastern sector of the Zaporozhye direction.