Brief Frontline Report – November 7th, 2025
Report by Marat Khairullin and Mikhail Popov.
Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Servicemen of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the 5th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East Group have completed the liberation of the settlement of Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Oblast – one of the key and most fortified nodes of the enemy's defense on the left bank of the Yanchur River."
While the enemy's attention is focused on the doomed remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces groups encircled in the cities of Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the assault troops of the 'East' group liberated a major Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive stronghold, Uspenovka (47°46′53″ N, 36°23′57″ E, about 1,400 inhabitants). An important Ukrainian defense node relying on this area, on the left bank of the Yanchur River, is in the phase of complete destruction. Ahead, on the way to the left flank of the Ukrainian group defending the district center and the defensive stronghold in southern Zaporozhye region – Gulyaipole – there are separate enemy positions that will be destroyed as the Russian Armed Forces reach the watershed of the Yanchur and Gaichur rivers.
On the map, the Uspenovka salient of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is clearly visible, with its northern and southern bases (Vishnevoe and Marfopol) controlled by the Russian army.
Crossing to the left bank of the Yanchur River along the Uspenovka - Ravnopole - Gulyaipole route cuts this salient and allows the Russian group to form a bridgehead for further encirclement of enemy positions in the interfluve, intercepting their supply routes.
In this configuration, the advance of our units to the Gaichur River near the settlement of Danilovka and the activation of the Marfopol-Dorozhnyanka-Mirnoe line is quite logical.
The situation of the parties and the development of events are no less interesting and striking than the Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk encirclements.
The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is boldly and confidently painting yet another picture of the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This time, in the southeastern sector of the Zaporozhye direction.
Thank you very much for all the hard work. More power to Russia to conclude this war to save humanity from the savages.
It must be difficult for those waiting to be liberated, knowing that the Gestapo know you're awaiting liberation.
Notice how the UAF POW's are either mechanics who couldn't change a vehicles brake-pads or oil, medics, who don't know their arse from their elbow and cooks who don't know the ingredients or type of meat in a Chicken Kiev.
Even the Nazis covered in swastikas are reporters or Aid Workers.
One last thing, this report regarding NATO deliberations, maybe last desperate attempt at creating a Chernobyl at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. Is this plant even operating? I know it has been heavily refortified, this on top of general Soviet/Russian above spec pre build safety standards.
One would expect that the scientists, engineers and other critical workers would remove enriched uranium, plutonium, whatever hazardous toxins/elements, centrifuges, cylinders that are lying around. I know that even decommissioning takes years.
Maybe Marat/Col Popov/Comrade has a handle on the status of ZNPP, if it's operational, generating power to the Grid.