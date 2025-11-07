Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Philip's avatar
Sam Philip
14h

Thank you very much for all the hard work. More power to Russia to conclude this war to save humanity from the savages.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
11h

It must be difficult for those waiting to be liberated, knowing that the Gestapo know you're awaiting liberation.

Notice how the UAF POW's are either mechanics who couldn't change a vehicles brake-pads or oil, medics, who don't know their arse from their elbow and cooks who don't know the ingredients or type of meat in a Chicken Kiev.

Even the Nazis covered in swastikas are reporters or Aid Workers.

One last thing, this report regarding NATO deliberations, maybe last desperate attempt at creating a Chernobyl at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. Is this plant even operating? I know it has been heavily refortified, this on top of general Soviet/Russian above spec pre build safety standards.

One would expect that the scientists, engineers and other critical workers would remove enriched uranium, plutonium, whatever hazardous toxins/elements, centrifuges, cylinders that are lying around. I know that even decommissioning takes years.

Maybe Marat/Col Popov/Comrade has a handle on the status of ZNPP, if it's operational, generating power to the Grid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture