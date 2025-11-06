Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation:



"In the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, assault groups of the 2nd Army continued the destruction of encircled formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the eastern part of the Central district and in the territory of the western industrial zone, as well as clearing Ukrainian militants from the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog in the Donetsk People's Republic.

64 buildings were liberated in the past day. Two servicemen of the 68th Jaeger Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine laid down their arms and surrendered.



13 enemy attacks were repelled from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic with the aim of breaking through the encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces formations. Three attempts by militants of the 425th Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break out of the encirclement ring to the north were thwarted.





During the liberation of Dimitrov (Mirnograd) in the Donetsk People's Republic, a tactic of small combat groups is being used. Commanders, observing from the air using UAVs, coordinate the actions of the assault troops. Fighters systematically clear residential and utility buildings used by Ukrainian militants as shelters and firing points.



Over the course of the day, more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed in the area of the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic."