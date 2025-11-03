Kupyansk-Borovaya: ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.02.25=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025.

Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov (Mirnograd)

Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) inner city

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Two attempts by units of the 92nd Assault Brigade and the 15th National Guard Brigade to break the encirclement ring from the settlements of Nechvolodovka and Blagodatevka in the Kharkov Oblast have been thwarted (notice: Mikhail drew the blue arrows turning back on themselves).

Four attempts to unblock the encircled grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by foreign mercenaries from the so-called 'International Legion of the Territorial Defense of Ukraine,' as well as the 32nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic, have been stopped (west of Krasnoarmeys/Pokrovsk). The enemy lost more than 50 militants.

Units of the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army liberated 24 buildings in the northern, eastern, and southeastern parts of the settlement of Dimitrov (Mirnograd) in the Donetsk People's Republic. The expansion of the control zone and the tightening of the encirclement ring of the enemy grouping from the east continues.

In the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, assault groups of the 2nd Army entered and secured residential buildings in the suburban district on the outskirts. The destruction of encircled formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the railway station and the industrial zone beyond the railway, as well as the clearing of the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog in the Donetsk People's Republic from Ukrainian militants, continues."