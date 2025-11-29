Northeast Kharkov Oblast; area from Volchansk to Beliy Kolodez. ЛБС 28.11.2025=Line of Combat Contact November 28th, 2025 (yellow-dashed line).

In the Volchansk sector, the Russian Armed Forces are clearing the city of Volchansk. Assault groups from the Sinelnikovo line have reached the outskirts of the settlements Liman and Vilcha.



The Ukrainian Armed Forces command is taking all possible measures to prevent Russian units from reaching the watershed (the highpoint between rivers/ravines/etc) of the Zemlyanoy Yar and Dolgaya ravines. A bridgehead in this area will allow the Russian Armed Forces to control the enemy's logistics along the line from Verkhniy Saltov to the Ukrainian defense node Shesterovka-Losevka-Sosnovy Bor - Bely Kolodez.

The commander of the 57th separate motorized brigade has been removed from his post by the Ukrainian Armed Forces command.



To strengthen the defense, the 72nd separate motorized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has moved to the Volchansk area.

ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

After active operations at the southern base of the Borovaya salient and the expansion of the line of combat contact in the direction of Rubtsy by almost 16 kilometers, the Russian Armed Forces began active operations at the northern base of the salient.

From the Borovskaya Andreevka line, an advance began towards the settlements of Boguslavka and Borovaya. By reaching the village of Borovaya and further south to the settlement of Rubtsy, Russian units cut off the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping on the left bank of the Oskol River from the main crossings and create a threat of their operational encirclement.



Apparently, after the complete liberation of the Kupyansk area, the sections of the Borovaya salient and Kupyansk to Velikyi Burluk will become the main directions in the Kharkov region where the Russian Armed Forces will harass the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stretching them into a split and rocking them on swings with alternating activity.