Vasyukovka marked by the Russian flag, bottom center.

From the report of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'South' Group decisively liberated the settlement of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Slavyansk Direction, area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow dashed line: Line of Combat Contact November 24, 2025. Blue barrier line: 1st Slavyansk to Konstantinovka line of defense.

The Russian Armed Forces are expanding the bridgehead on the southern face of the Seversk sector. On November 23, through active operations on the left flank of the group advancing from the south, the settlement of Petrovskoe (Pazeno) was liberated, and Russian units reached the heights of the watershed of the Sorochya ravine and the Vasyukovka river. The settlement of Vasyukovka, liberated on November 27 (48°44′34″ N, 37°59′20″ E, about 10 residents as of 2023), is located on the right bank of the Vasyukovka river, on the Rai-Aleksandrovka - Nikiforovka - Bondarnoe - Vasyukovka route.

Controlling the elevation northeast of Petrovskoe (heights are represented on the map with triangles and their elevation in meters), the forward units of the Russian Armed Forces gain the ability to advance along the riverbed towards Bondarnoe, one of the defense areas of the Rai-Aleksandrovka - Nikiforovka - Bondarnoe node. Encompassing the Ukrainian Armed Forces' blocking positions located north on the slopes of the watershed supported by the Sorochya ravine, and advancing in the direction of Vasyukovka-Bondarnoe-Nikiforovka, Russian units "disable" the Ukrainian group located south of the Suhaya river (this river can be seen just north of Reznikovka and Svyato-Pokrovskoe) from active maneuvering of forces and means towards the defense areas of Svyato-Pokrovskoe and Seversk.

The defense area of Svyato-Pokrovskoe looms over the left flank of the Russian units advancing from the south towards Seversk city. For a successful offensive and clearing of the city, the Svyato-Pokrovskoe area must be either eliminated or blocked. Active operations on the Petrovskoe - Vasyukovka bridgehead ensure the accomplishment of this task.



Urban fighting has begun in the city of Seversk. Assault groups of Russian units have reached the southern and eastern outskirts of the city.

Yellow line: ЛБС 10.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.



