ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

From the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andrey Belousov, congratulated the command and personnel of the 4th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade named after Georgy Pobedonosets, the 78th and 1194th Motorized Rifle Regiments on the liberation of the settlement of Ivanopole in the Donetsk People's Republic."



The success of the stormtroopers of the "South" Group allowed them to approach the southern outskirts of Konstantinovka, complicating the enemy's situation in the city. Operators of strike UAVs gained the opportunity to almost detect and destroy enemy military targets in Konstantinovka without any hindrances.

The settlement of Ivanopole (48°28′46″ N, 37°45′32″ E, about 1460 inhabitants) stretches along the right bank of the Krivoy Torets River for more than three kilometers, from the settlement of Plescheevka to the southern outskirts of the city of Konstantinovka. Russian assault groups fought fiercely through these difficult kilometers in terrain saturated with Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and reached the starting lines for the beginning of urban combat. The city of Konstantinovka is only 1.5 kilometers away.



Likely, assault actions will intensify in adjacent areas with the aim of encircling the city.

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. ЛБС 10.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.