ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

From the report of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Assault units of the 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Division of the 5th Army liberated the settlement of Zatishye and have closely approached the historical center of the 'Makhnovshchina'* - the city of Gulyaipole, preparing to free it from the occupation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and deliver a decisive blow to the enemy in this direction.



In the battles for Zatishye, the fighters of the 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment were not stopped by either enemy counterattacks or the well-fortified defensive line with anti-tank ditches, tetrahedrons, firing points, and other elements of positional defense.



In the battles for Zatishye, the enemy lost more than two companies of personnel and over 20 units of equipment."



In the Gulyaipole sector of the Zaporozhye direction, the territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is shrinking, and the defense is being torn to shreds by our assault units.



The settlement of Zatishye (47°41′01″ N, 36°19′50″ E, about 90 inhabitants) is located on the banks of the Tsapok pond, three kilometers from the city of Gulyaipole.

Positions in this settlement allow Russian units to get behind the defense area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zelenyi Gai - Chervone (Vysokoe). Further development of the control zone allows preparing a bridgehead with starting lines for the assault on the city of Gulyaipole.



*"Makhnovshchina" (Махновщина in Russian/Ukrainian) is the historical term for the anarchist revolutionary movement and the territory it controlled in southeastern Ukraine from roughly 1918 to 1921, led by the anarchist commander Nestor Makhno.



It opposed both the Bolshevik Red Army and the anti-Bolshevik White armies, as well as Ukrainian nationalists. It aimed to create a stateless society based on free soviets (worker/peasant councils), voluntary communes, and the abolition of private property in land and factories.



Centered in the steppe region around Gulyaipole (Makhno’s home village) in present-day Zaporozhye Oblast, at its height it controlled an area of roughly 70–100 km radius with several million inhabitants, including cities like Berdiansk, Mariupol, Melitopol, and temporarily Katerynoslav (Dnepropetrovsk).