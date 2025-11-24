Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Petrovskoe (Pazeno) in the Donetsk People's Republic."

The Russian Armed Forces continue to develop bridgeheads on the southern front of the Seversk direction. On November 22, the settlement of Zvanovka was liberated. Our assault units are advancing to the line of the Suhaya River. There is a threat to the left flank of the advancing group from the positional area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine coming from Reznikovka - Kaleniki - Rai-Aleksandrovka. Securing their left flank, units of the 88th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade advanced about 4 kilometers westward from the Fedorovka/Fyodorovka line and liberated the small settlement of Petrovskoye/Pazeno (Ukr.) (48°46′02" N, 37°58′30" E, about 20 residents). Here is the exit to the watershed ridge of the Sorochiya ravine and the Vasyukovka River, from which most of the interfluve of the Suhaya and Vasyukovka rivers is controlled.

Positions in this area provide our assault units advancing from the south with access to the settlement of Kirovo (Svyato-Pokrovskoe) and the formation of a southern encirclement of the city of Seversk.



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Assault units of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group made a decisive breakthrough to the north and west and expelled the enemy from the settlements of Tikhoe and Otradnoe.

During the assault, more than 10 units of equipment were destroyed. The enemy suffered personnel losses. Attempts by Ukrainian militants to counterattack were unsuccessful."

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

On the eastern front of the Zaporozhye direction, the command of the 'East' group demonstrates the art of alternating multidirectional strikes. This tactic requires masterful troop management, coordination of actions (in place and time) of units of neighboring parts and formations, as well as support units, and their clear interaction. The enemy's defense is being "cut into pieces."

After a week of activity directed southward along the right bank of the Gaichur River, there is a sharp change in the direction of movement—north toward the Volchya River line and the Pokrovskoe defense area.



Assault groups of the 37th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade liberated the settlement of Otradnoe (47°54′20″ N, 36°14′58″ E, about 160 residents). Here, another road junction connecting the enemy's defense flanks on the Ternovatoe - Velikomikhailovka line, in the defense area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kolomyitsi - Aleksandrovka - Andreevka, was taken under control.

In the east, units of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade made a 3-kilometer breakthrough in the area of the settlement Volche and the Volchya River. They liberated the settlement of Tikhoe (47°58′03″ N, 36°22′06″ E, about 120 residents), reached the left bank of the Volchya River, and gained full control over road C041428, which connects the AFU defense areas (on the opposite bank) Velikomikhailovka and Kolomyitsi (via the highway north of where the map cuts off), as well as over the exit of the Lyashevaya ravine (the text is a bit obstructed, but you can see the blue just northeast of Tikhoe).

Both AFU defense areas are now threatened with encirclement.



The 'East' group has begun clearing the remaining territory of the interfluve between the Volchya and Gaichur rivers.