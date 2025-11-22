From the report of the Russian Ministry of Defense: "The Russian Defense Minister congratulated the servicemen of the 88th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade on the liberation of the settlement of Zvanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The brigade's servicemen, showing courage and dedication, are conducting liberation battles in Donbass. As a result of professional and decisive actions, the enemy suffered significant losses and fled."

The RF clearing buildings in Zvanovka (Source: Zvezda):





After a broad-front offensive on the Krasny Liman section and the liberation of the settlement of Yampol (November 21), the Russian Armed Forces intensified the southern flank of the Seversk section and liberated the large settlement of Zvanovka (48°48′42″ N, 38°05′08″ E, about 1,430 people). From history, the following fact about the village's population is known: after the end of the Great Patriotic War, due to the Soviet-Polish territorial exchange, the population of the village of Liskovate in the Drohobych region, which was on the USSR-Poland border, was resettled in 1951 to the Donbass in the village of Zvanovka.



From the Zvanovka line to the city of Seversk is about 9 kilometers, and the Russian group has only the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense area of Svyato-Pokrovskoe (Kirovo) in its path. The positions of this defense area protect the southern outskirts of Seversk and the left flank of the Reznikovka - Kaleniki - Rai-Aleksandrovka node. The terrain is complex: a network of roads, a railway, the confluence of the Sukha Plotva, Bakhmutka, and Suhaya rivers, and a swamp at the mouth of the Sukha Plotva River.

According to the configuration of the line of combat contact near Seversk, it becomes clear that another encirclement for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is forming.



From the report of the Russian Ministry of Defense: "The warriors of the 37th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 36th Army liberated the settlement of Novoe Zaporozhye. Thanks to the brave and decisive actions of the warriors from Buryatia, a serious blow was dealt to the enemy's defensive system, with the control zone along the front exceeding 9 kilometers along the Gaichur River.

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

With the capture of Novoe Zaporozhye, the 'East' Group completed the task at the junction of the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions to seize the right bank of the Gaichur River.

A major enemy defense node covering an area of more than 14 square kilometers was taken under control."



Gaining a good pace of advance, on the Gulyaipole section of the Zaporozhye direction, units of the "East" group have been advancing along the right bank of the Gaichur River along the P-85 highway from north to south since November 18.



Having liberated the village of Novoe Zaporozhye (47°49′21″ N, 36°12′34″ E, about 100 residents), they reached the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Dobropole (not to be confused with the Dobropole north of Pokrovsk). This is a key transport hub, connected through the village of Varvarovka (located to the south) with the Ukrainian forces group on the opposite bank of the river, and through ravines with positions in the interfluve of the Yanchur and Gaichur rivers.

Decisive battles for the city of Gulyaipole are approaching, and the troops are moving to their starting positions.