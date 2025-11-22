From the Russian MOD report: "Units of the 'West' Group, as a result of active operations, liberated the settlements of Novoselovka, Stavki, Maslyakovka, Yampol in the Donetsk People's Republic, and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Oblast."

ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the units and subunits on the liberation of the settlements:



121st Motorized Rifle Regiment on the liberation of the settlement of Petropavlovka in the Kharkov region.

169th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade on the liberation of the settlement of Yampol in the Donetsk People's Republic.

252nd Motorized Rifle Regiment on the liberation of the settlement of Novoselovka in the DPR.

254th Motorized Rifle Regiment named after Alexander Matrosov on the liberation of the settlement of Stavki in the DPR.

After the liberation of the city of Kupyansk, the liberation of the village of Petropavlovka (49°43′16″ N, 37°43′13″ E, about 2,490 residents) was announced.

ЛБС 20.6.2025=June 20th, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

The village stretches for 11 km. To the west, across the Hnylytsia River, lies the settlement of Kucherovka.

The area for clearing is complex: well-developed road and railway networks, forested terrain, small rivers, and a peat bog on the eastern outskirts of Kucherovka.



The RF are advancing on a broad front in the Izium direction. The line Novoselovka - Stavki - Maslyakovka - Yampol stretches over 26 kilometers.

The settlement of Novoselovka (49°04′13″ N, 37°41′29″ E, about 340 residents) is a large settlement on the Nitrius River (the label for this river is obscured by Srednee; it runs from Shandrigolovo through Srednee to the north) with crossings over the river and reservoir.

A major Ukrainian Armed Forces defense node Shandrigolovo - Novoselovka - Drobyshevo - Stavki, which threatened the left flank of the Russian group cutting off the southern base of the AFU's Borovaya protrusion towards Rubtsy, has been practically destroyed.

In the settlement of Stavki (49°02′47″ N, 37°49′44″ E, about 65 residents), the enemy had established positions controlling the intersection of roads from west to east and south to north, which supported the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the Liman sector. After its liberation, the Russian Armed Forces opened the road to the Drobyshevo area.

The city of Liman is practically encircled in the northwest. And after the liberation of Drobyshevo, Ukrainian Armed Forces units defending the city may find themselves operationally encircled.



In the southeast of Liman, Russian assault groups liberated the Maslyakovka farmstead (48°58'16"N 37°51'1"E). It is now the 'Vostochny' microdistrict of the city of Liman.

The Russian Armed Forces have entered the city. Ahead are urban battles, clearing, and liberation of the city of Krasny Liman.

The MOD reports: "Over the past week, units of the 'East' Group continued advancing deep into the enemy's defense and completed the liberation of the settlements of Gai, Nechaevka, and Radostnoe in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, as well as Yablokovo, Ravnopole, and Veseloe in the Zaporozhye Oblast."

6ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

On November 18, units of the Russian 'East' Group reached the right bank of the Gaichur River, liberated the settlement of Nechaevka, and began moving along the P-85 road, following the river from north to south, along the line of the Ukrainian defense.



On November 21, the settlement of Radostnoe (47°50′18″ N, 36°12′02″ E, about 160 residents), located on the border of Ukraine's Dnepropetrovsk Oblast and Russia's Zaporozhye Oblast, was liberated. Over two days, they advanced 1.5 km with fighting.

South of Radostnoe lies the settlement of Novoe Zaporozhye. Further south, 5.5 km away, is a major Ukrainian Armed Forces defense area, Dobropole, controlling the Razdolnenskaya, Glinyannaya, Srednyaya, and Tselinnaya ravines. It stretches along the P-85 highway for 7.5 km and transitions into the settlement of Varvarovka.



Control of Dobropole will allow our units on the Sladkoe - Ravnopole line to connect with the group advancing along the Gaichur River and to block the city of Gulyaipole from the north.