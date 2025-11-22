Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pedro's avatar
Pedro
3h

My congratulations to the Russian troops.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2h

😀 😃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture