Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "The Shakhtyersky district of the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the DPR has been liberated.

Fighters of the 'Center' Group freely move around the liberated Shakhtyersky microdistrict of the city of Krasnoarmeysk, Donetsk People's Republic.

The servicemen of the group continue to provide medical assistance, supply medicines and food to the civilian peaceful residents of the city.



If necessary, all those willing are evacuated to a safe area at a temporary accommodation point, where they receive assistance."

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Assault units of the 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Division of the 5th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group have liberated the settlement of Veseloe in the Zaporozhye Oblast. Along with the settlement, a large enemy defense area of more than 15 square kilometers came under control."



The Russian Armed Forces are breaking the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the interfluve of the Yanchur and Gaichur rivers with alternating offensive actions along the entire length of the line of combat contact and are driving wedges into the enemy's defense. Further, by developing the flanks, they are expanding the control zone and the Nazis' defense is collapsing.



A temporary lull on our left flank (southern part of the line of combat contact) was replaced by a rapid advance of the units of the 114th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment and the liberation of the small settlement of Veseloe (47°41′29″ N, 36°23′49″ E, with 13 residents in 2001). It is located on the O-080618 highway, 9.5 kilometers from the city of Gulyaipole. To the south, 1 kilometer away, is the settlement of Zeleny Gai—another area of the enemy's blocking positions Veseloe - Zeleny Gai - Vysokoe (Chervone).

The elimination of these positions opens the way to the city of Gulyaipole.