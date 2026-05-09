Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of ongoing offensive operations, have liberated the settlement of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Northwest DPR; Area of Rubtsy - Slavyansk - Druzhkovka (Responsibility of the West and South Group). The yellow line with red dots represents the line of combat contact on March 30th 2026.

Slavyansk Direction, area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow line with red dashes: Line of Combat Contact November 24, 2025. Blue barrier line: 1st Slavyansk - Konstantinovka line of defense.

In our summary of May 5, we drew attention to the area of the settlement of Krivaya Luka (Slavyansk sector of the Donetsk direction). This village (48°52′19″ N 37°54′15″ E, population 380 in 2001) is a stronghold area of the left flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Krivaya Luka - Rai-Aleksandrovka - Yurkovka, which protects the city of Slavyansk from the eastern direction. The village is located on the right bank of the Seversky Donets River, on a sharply rugged section of terrain with good baseline conditions for equipping a system of defensive positions, the territory of the "Melovaya Flora" nature reserve. (“Melovaya” translates to “chalk” in English.)

It has a large number of ravines and gullies, forested areas, the Seversky Donets River covering the Ukrainian left flank, and a network of roads connecting forward positions with positions in the depth of the defense — the settlement of Piskunovka and its counterpart, Lavrentevka (Korsunevka). The soil consists primarily of chalk deposits. Chalky soil dries out quickly, is loose, and requires additional effort in order to equip defensive positions. Additional camouflage is necessary, as positions stand out clearly during earthworks. The settlements of Krivaya Luka, Lavrentevka, and Piskunovka are located along a 4-kilometer line and are functionally a single settlement divided by the small ravines and gullies.

The destruction of this defensive hub will create conditions for the envelopment of the city of Nikolaevka (the eastern gateway to the city of Slavyansk, 18 kilometers from the city in a straight line) from the northeast. The city of Nikolaevka hosts a water reservoir of the Donetsk People's Republic. The Slavyansk Thermal Power Plant located near here relies on this reservoir. In the Raigorodok area, the Seversky Donets-Donbas canal begins, along with the main pumping stations. The battles for this sector will be heavy. The next stage will likely see the Piskunovka and Rai-Aleksandrovka sectors severed by an advance along the dirt road C051432. Russian forces will then launch an enveloping attack along the M-03 highway toward Orekhovatka, which will place Yurkovka under their fire control.

The battles for Rai-Aleksandrovka and its liberation will form an envelopment line of the city of Nikolaevka along the Stary Karavan - Rai-Aleksandrovka - Orekhovatka arc. After reaching this line, the Russian Armed Forces will come into contact with the main positions of the next Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive line, which covers the city of Slavyansk.



I congratulate all readers on the day of the Great Victory of the Soviet people over Nazi Germany!



To our defenders, may you have strength, perseverance, and victory in battle!



To all of us, have patience and courage!



Our ancestors did it!



And we can too!



Victory will be ours!