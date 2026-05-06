Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
16h

😀 😃 Big Thanks! 😃 😀

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Michael's avatar
Michael
14h

Many thanks to Marat and Colonel Popov. Your sitrep is the best public source of information on the military situation in Ukraine. It's part of my daily reads.

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