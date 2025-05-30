Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard V's avatar
Richard V
1d

Excellent run down. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JH Williams's avatar
JH Williams
1d

Thank you for adding elevation lines to the maps. It completes the picture of how combat and maneuver are developing by using terrain, or the difficulties posed by transiting it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture