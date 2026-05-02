Sumy Direction; Area of the buffer zone near Sudzha

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of ongoing and decisive actions by units of the 'North' Group, control has been established over the settlement of Miropole in Sumy Oblast."

Events are developing rapidly on the flanks of the Sudzha sector of the Sumy direction buffer zone. On April 30, on the right flank, units of the "North" Group consolidated in the settlement of Korchakovka. On May 2, on the left flank of the sector, one of the largest rural settlements in Sumy Oblast was taken under control—the village of Miropole (51°01′21″ N 35°15′37″ E, population 2,873 in 2001). In the area of this settlement is the confluence of two rivers—the Udava River flows into the Psel River. The village is located on the left bank of the Psel River, while on the opposite, right bank lies the settlement of Zapselye.

The Russian Armed Forces have begun the elimination of the large Ukrainian Armed Forces border defensive hub of Miropole - Zapsele - Velikaya Rybitsa - Mogritsa. The enemy's strongholds are located on sharply rugged terrain with a well-developed river and road network with large forested areas. To the south lies another Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive hub: Malaya Rybitsa - Osoyevka - Turya.

Both defensive hubs are located along the beds of the Psel and Rybitsa rivers, relying on the T-19-01 highway, which from the settlement of Miropole branches in two directions, pulling the border defensive hubs into a single whole and ensuring supply from the city of Sumy and the deep territory of Ukraine. During the period of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' invasion of Russia's Kursk Oblast, these areas were further equipped by the enemy, with military infrastructure developed: supply bases, field command posts, a network of blocking positions, barriers, and positional areas for launching UAVs and shelling with MLRS systems against Russian territory. The enemy holds a large number of forces and assets in these defensive hubs. The troops of the "North" Group, through their activity, are pinning down a large enemy grouping in this area, preventing it from being used for maneuver on threatening axes. They are developing the buffer zone, pushing the Nazis deeper into Ukrainian territory, depriving them of the ability to shell large settlements and industrial facilities on Russian territory.