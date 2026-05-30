Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Russian forces have liberated the settlements of Karaichnoe and Budarki in Kharkov Oblast."

Kharkov Direction (Area of Degtyarnoe - Volchansk - Veliky Burluk)

Russian Armed Forces are advancing on all fronts of the Special Military Operation. Throughout this month, units of the "North" Group have been eliminating Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive hubs one after another on the Degtyarnoe - Volchansk sector of the Kharkov direction. On May 29, successful advances were made on two important enemy defense areas: the settlements of Budarki (50°23′17″ N 37°24′17″ E, population 253 in 2001)

and Karaichnoe (50°17′51″ N 37°07′29″ E, population 313 in 2001)

Northeast Kharkov Oblast (Area of Volchansk to Bely Kolodez); (Dashed and dotted line) ЛБС 28.11.2025=Line of Combat Contact November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

were liberated. Units of the Russian grouping have crossed to the left bank of the Volchya River on both flanks of the Varvarovka - Okhrimovka (spelled “Ochrimovka” on the map, I'll send Mikhail a note*) sector, which is 15 kilometers long. Apparently, the main efforts will be directed toward the elimination of Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive hubs in this sector and reaching the line of the O-210825 rocade.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Russian forces have liberated the settlements of Novopodgorodnoe and Lesnoe in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast."

Southern DPR — Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. The yellow line with red dots represents the line of contact on October 22nd, 2025.

After the liberation of the settlement of Dobropasovo by units of the "East" Group (May 25), we assumed that the Russian Armed Forces would begin active operations on the southeastern sector of the Dnepropetrovsk direction, where, on the border of two directions — Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye — and along the line demarcating the zones of responsibility of the Russian "Center" and "East" groups, several large support hubs of the echeloned Ukrainian defense are located. These hubs — Novopodgorodnoe - Mezhevaya - Chuguevo - Novopavlovka and Gavrilovka - Prosyanaya - Pokrovskoe — have a developed transport network consisting of radial and rocade roads and a railway branch from Sinelnikovo to Mezhevaya to Krasnoarmeysk. They are integral components of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense system protecting the direction to the regional centers — the cities of Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye.

Krasnoarmeysk to Gulyaipole

On May 29, units of the 433rd Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the "Center" Group liberated the settlement of Novopodgorodnoe (48°14′54″ N 36°54′03″ E, population 1,002 in 2001).

Through the village passes the radial road T-04-06 and the railway, providing communication with the deep territory of Ukraine. 3 kilometers to the west lies the enemy's defense area of Raipole - Kolona-Mezhevaya, connected by the C-040815 rocade, with Ukrainian blocking positions in the Chemerlik ravine area and the Marevka stronghold area. Further to the west, along the radial road, lie large villages and railway stations connected by rocades to enemy defense areas located to the south, in the interfluve of the Solenaya and Kamenka rivers.



To the southeast, in the area of responsibility of the "East" Group, units of the 430th Motorized Rifle Regiment liberated the settlement of Lesnoe (47°59′33″ N 36°32′10″ E, population 27 in 2001).

After a prolonged lull on this difficult sector, Russian units have "unsealed" a very complex and operationally important area. They have cleared the Novopavlovsky Forest on the left bank of the Volchya River, reached the right bank of the Kamenka River, and liberated the village of Lesnoe. This bridgehead provides access for Russian assault groups along the O-041418 road to the settlement of Novomikhailovka, enveloping the left flank of defense in this area. The destruction of the Velikomikhailovka defense area creates a threat of splitting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Gavrilovka - Prosyanaya - Pokrovskoe, and the enemy will be forced to reinforce this sector. In this case, we await the final assault on the settlement of Novopavlovka and the advance on a broad front to the right bank of the Solenaya River on the Marevka - Ivanovka sector.