Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of ongoing offensive operations by units of the 'North' Group of forces, control has been established over the settlement of Novovasilevka in Kharkov Oblast."

Kharkov Direction (Northeast Area)

The 6th Guards Combined Arms Army of the "North" Group is developing an offensive on a broad front, with the general axis toward Shevchenkovo. In the area of the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka, an operational salient has formed above the right flank of the advancing grouping, where in the hub of Kolodeznoe - Mitrofanovka - Redkodub - Petro-Ivanovka, the enemy has concentrated a force grouping on the heights of the interfluve of the Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya and Nizhnyaya Dvurechnaya rivers.

The potential of this Ukrainian grouping allows it, with a counterstrike on the settlement of Dvurechnaya, to reach the Oskol River and the rear of the advancing Russian grouping. To secure the flank, units of the 69th Guards Motorized Rifle Division have reached the left bank of the Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya River and established control over the settlement of Novovasilevka (on all General Staff maps, this settlement is designated as Novovasilyevka, 49°57′24″ N 37°42′01″ E, population 55 in 2001). Here were located UAV control groups of the Ukrainian "Kraken" unit, which, under the strikes of Russian assault troops, fled to the opposite bank of the river and left the units of the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces without support. This is always how the Nazis behave: the "Kraken" reconnaissance-sabotage unit (approximately regiment-strength) of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was formed in March 2022 by veterans of the "AZOV" regiment (banned in Russia), officers of the GUR MOU, ultras, and volunteers. They are hardened Nazis who are accused of executing Russian prisoners of war and published videos of the shooting of those who surrendered.



The rural settlement of Novovasilevka is located on the O-210921 rocade, along which the enemy maneuvered forces and assets on the Kolodeznoe - Petro-Ivanovka line. On the opposite bank of the river lies the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense area of Mitrofanovka, and 2 kilometers downstream — the Petro-Ivanovka area. With this advance, the command of the "North" group is creating a threat of envelopment of the Kolodeznoe and Petro-Ivanovka areas and is tying down the Ukrainian grouping with combat, depriving it of the ability to counterattack the flank of the main forces of the advancing Russian formations.