Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
2d

Despite the progress of the Russian Armed Forces, Marat is warning us here is still a lot of Ukrainian resistance n the Donetsk region particularly the Novaya Poltavka - Rusin Yar direction. Point well made.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture