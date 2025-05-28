Sumy Direction



From the Russian Ministry of Defense report: Units of the "North" military group have liberated the settlement of Konstantinovka in Sumy Oblast through active operations.

For those who can’t read Russian script, the labels for the lines on the west of the map, east and south of Konstantinovka. Read the translation note at the end of the article for some tips on reading Russian when it is written by hand.

The Russian Armed Forces continue combat operations to establish a buffer zone along the Russian state border.



The village of Konstantinovka (not the one in Donetsk) is located just a few hundred meters from the Russian border. It is a small settlement with 250 residents. Approximately 1.5 km to the west runs a radial highway leading to Khoten (labeled "Hoten" on the map, which is due south along the highway; west of Pyserevka)—a fortified area securing the left flank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s third defensive line, which stretches east to west, anchored on the Oleshnya River.



2.5 km south of Konstantinovka lies the village of Kondratovka, the administrative center of the Kondratovka rural council in Sumy Oblast. It is a larger settlement with 900 residents. This marks the left flank of the AFU’s second defensive line, covering the Obodi–Kondratovka–Alekseevka–Yablonovka supply route.



The radial highway to Khoten, running from Konstantinovka to Kondratovka, follows the ridge between the Kriha and Sinyak rivers. We anticipate that Russian assault units will continue advancing along this route.



South Donetsk Direction



Russian Ministry of Defense report: As a result of active and decisive operations by units of the "East" military group, the settlement of Zelenoe Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Again, the last part is written in script, see the end of the article.

Zelenoe Pole is a sizable village (approximately 600 residents) located north of the O0510 highway—a major supply route connecting Orekhov and Velikaya Novosyolka. From the village, an ascent begins toward the dominant high ground (Elev. 160.0) of the area.



To the south lies the settlement of Novopol, where the AFU has established a defensive sector, including the highest elevation in the area (Elev. 173.0). This location marks the notional boundary between the Donetsk and Zaporozhye operational sectors.



The liberation of Zelenoe Pole represents a northern envelopment of the enemy’s Novopol defensive area and an advance toward the Temirovka defensive sector. The administrative center of the Temirovka rural council (over 600 residents) in Zaporozhye Oblast—secures the left flank of the enemy’s layered defense, the focal point of which in this sector is the Pavlovka –Uspenovka defensive hub. This hub is situated in low-lying terrain (Elev. 102.0) with complex topography. The Venchur River, its tributary the Solyonaya River, and several wide ravines (Skotovataya, Grushevataya, Grushevaya) form natural obstacles, further reinforced by fortifications and fire systems.



Yesterday, we observed activity on our left flank in the Zaporozhye sector near Orekhov. Today, a significant result has been achieved on the right flank. We will monitor further developments, as the foothold in Zelenoe Pole grants the Russian Armed Forces advantages in multiple directions:



a) It threatens the enemy’s right flank on the southern sector of the Donetsk axis if Russian forces advance toward Zelenoe Pole–Kamyshevakha.



b) Offensive operations along the O0510 supply route, with support from neighboring units advancing from Novodarovka, will endanger two AFU defensive sectors: Novopol (south of the highway) and Temirovka (north of the highway). Moreover, the segment of the highway between Zelenoe Pole and Novoivanovka runs along a the ridge of a watershed, which, if successfully exploited, will provide our fire support units with a significant advantage.



The unfolding situation suggests the need for a new operational map covering the Gulyaipole –Velikaya Novosyolka sector. Without a doubt, a new combat zone is heating up.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.