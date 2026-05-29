May 27 — a day of valor for the Far Eastern warriors. The two settlements that came under Russian Armed Forces control on this day were liberated by warriors of the 89th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade (Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk), the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky), and the 11th Separate Tank Brigade of the 25th Combined Arms Army of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Reserve (formed in 2023 in the Urals and the Far East).



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Through ongoing operations, servicemen of assault groups of the 11th Tank Brigade of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlement of Granov on the left bank of the Lopan River in Kharkov Oblast. Artillery and drones suppressed enemy firing points. Assault troops secretly entered the village and consolidated on its outskirts."

Kharkov Direction (Area of Volchansk to Udy)

The Russian Armed Forces are expanding the combat operations zone on the border with Kharkov Oblast.

The settlement of Granov (50°21′34″ N 36°13′35″ E, population 125 in 2001) is located on the Russian border on the left bank of the Lopan River. One kilometer to the south lies the settlement of Kazachya Lopan. This is a fortified defense area and transport hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, supporting enemy defensive positions in the border zone of this sector. On the opposite bank of the river lies the settlement of Shevchenko, and further northwest, 2.5 kilometers along the Shulyakov Yar ravine, lies the Russian bridgehead at the settlement of Veterinarnoe, which is connected to the settlement of Kazachya Lopan by an improved dirt road. 4.5 kilometers southeast of Granov, along the Fomina ravine on the M-20 highway, lies the former multilateral vehicle border crossing point "Goptovka," controlled by the Russian Armed Forces. It is connected to the settlement of Kazachya Lopan by the T-21-17 rocade. Thus, on this sector, approximately 7 kilometers in length, the Russian Armed Forces have created a line of three bridgeheads: on the right flank — Veterinarnoe, in the center — Granov, on the left flank — the "Goptovka" border crossing. The right flank (Veterinarnoe) is located at an elevation of 221 meters above sea level, on the watershed of the Udy and Lopan rivers. The left flank (the "Goptovka" border crossing) is located at an elevation of 221 meters above sea level, on the watershed of the Lopan and Kharkov rivers. The center (Granov) is in the valley of the Loknya River at an elevation of 143 meters above sea level. The enemy's base area of Kazachya Lopan is also located in a river valley at an elevation of 150 meters. For the Russian Armed Forces grouping, this is an advantageous operational-tactical position, with control over the space and flanks connected via ravines. The nearest enemy reserves for repositioning from the flanks, in the Udy and Goptovka areas, are also located in lowlands that can be fired upon from the flank bridgeheads of the Russian grouping. The beginning is interesting. The development, apparently, we will soon see.



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Through ongoing and decisive actions, units of the 39th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 68th Army Corps and the 40th Naval Infantry Brigade of the 'East' Group liberated the settlement of Vozdvizhevka in Zaporozhye Oblast — one of the key nodes in the enemy's defensive line west of the Gaichur River. As a result of prolonged battles, the Far Eastern warriors drove the enemy from their positions, taking control of a large defense area of 19 square kilometers and clearing over 530 buildings."

Zaporozhye Direction (Zaporozhye-Pokrovskoe-Orekhov)

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

After the liberation of the settlement of Verkhnyaya Tersa on May 22, the fate of the operational salient of Vozdvizhevka - Priluki was sealed. By applying pressure to the flanks of the enemy's defense from the settlements of Rizdvyanka and Verkhnyaya Tersa, the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping defending this salient was partially destroyed, and the remaining scattered units were forced to withdraw to the Lyubitskoe - Lesnoe area. The stronghold area of this sector, the village of Vozdvizhevka (47°45′12″ N 36°04′51″ E, population 1,324 in 2001), has been liberated.

The line of Ukrainian defensive positions built on the elevation of the watershed of the Gaichur and Verkhnyaya Tersa rivers, relying on the Pokrovskoe - Pologi railway, has been practically eliminated.

A small sector remains with its center at the settlement of Gulyaipolskoe (Komsomolskoe), but now they will deal with it directly. Formations of the "East" Group have broken through the Ukrainian defensive lines one after another and, through persistent advance from the Komar - Velikaya Novoselka line, have reached the next Ukrainian defensive line of Novonikolaevka - Orekhov, which is built relying on the T-04-08 rocade on the slopes of the watershed facing the Verkhnyaya Tersa River.



Let us note that in the center of the eastern sector of the Zaporozhye direction, we observed a second episode involving naval infantry formations, which were not present here until fairly recently. The village of Rizdvyanka was liberated by naval infantry of the 155th Guards Regiment of the 55th Guards Naval Infantry Division (back in February), and the village of Vozdvizhevka was liberated by units of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade (both formations of the Red Banner Pacific Fleet).

Here is a helpful list of the symbols relating to unit designations and what they mean:



Blue letters and symbols are for the Ukrainian forces while red are used for the Russian forces:



- ОА – combined arms army

- АК – Army Corps

- TA – Tank Army



- гв. – Guards ('Guards' is not a security function, but an honorary title, which is awarded by the President to particularly distinguished units and military formations.),

- о. – separate (independent),

- бр. – brigade,

- д. – division,

- п. – regiment,

- б. – battalion,

- м. – motorized,

- мп. (mid-text) – motor rifle (motorized infantry),

- мп. (end of text) – naval infantry (marines),

- ш. – assault,

- ег. – jäger (light infantry),

- мс – motor rifle (motorized rifle),

- с. – rifle,

- дш. – air assault,

- вд. – airborne,

- пд. – parachute assault,

- ТрО. – territorial defense,

- ПКТ. – territorial control regiment

- СпН. – special purpose (Spetsnaz),

- ОсН – special designation...



### Examples:

- 32 омсбр – 32nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade,

- 117 гв. вдп – 117th Guards Airborne Regiment,

- 3 мб 150 омбр – 3rd Mechanized Battalion, 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade,

- 355 обрмп – 355th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade,

- 150 омпбр – 150th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.



### Unit type flags (shapes indicate unit size; smallest to largest):

- Triangular – battalion,

- Rectangular – regiment,

- Pennant (slanted rectangle) – brigade,

- M-shaped flag – division,

-Rectangular with borders – Army

Visual example: