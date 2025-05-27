Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JH Williams's avatar
JH Williams
1d

Thank you for providing the details and analysis on the action in Ukraine. You are quite detailed and exacting and I find it quite informative.

I know it is a big ask. At some point, would you be able to add topographic contours to the maps, so we may see the full lay of the battlespace?

Again, my gratitude for the time you take to create these maps and assessments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
1d

Thanks for your great work Marat! We've shared the link on our daily report. A Skeptic War Reports

https://askeptic.substack.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture