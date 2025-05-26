Sumy Direction



Russian MoD Report:



"Units of the 'North' Group have liberated the settlements of Vladimirovka and Belovody in Sumy Oblast as a result of active and decisive actions."

Thus, the Russian Armed Forces have fully breached the first line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (in this area of Sumy Oblast), which ran along the line Veselovka - Zhuravka - Basovka, and have begun overcoming the second line: Vladimirovka - Yablonovka (formerly known as Krasnoznamennoye) - Yunakovka. In the rear of our troops remains the AFU defense area of the settlement Vodolagi. A large village (population 160), it was part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s original defensive line. Located in a relative lowland (190.0 m), its right and left slopes (208.0 m and 212.0 m, respectively) are now controlled by Russian Armed Forces units from the direction of Vladimirovka and Belovody. The Nazis entrenched there will not hold out for long.



Our units are advancing into the forefield of the enemy’s second defensive line, which is bisected by the Snagost River. The river flows through a lowland, with its western (Vrachino settlement) and eastern (Yablonovka settlement) banks at elevations of 119.0 m and 222.0 m, respectively. This terrain allows AFU units to maneuver along the riverbed and provides cover for enemy strongpoints on this defensive line from the dominant heights. After the liberation of Loknya, our forward units gained access to the ridge leading to Yablonovka. This area is traversed by the Urengoy–Uzhgorod gas pipeline.



Today’s liberated settlements—Belovody provides access to the high ground in the direction of Vrachino, while Vladimirovka allows for a flanking maneuver around the enemy’s left defensive line toward Alekseevka, where AFU blocking positions are located, securing the left flank of the second line and the center of their third defensive line.



P.S.: (Mikhail Popov) I’ve seen criticism in the comments—"...too much geography." I’d like to explain: "geography" is one of the core subjects that military commanders, even as cadets, study meticulously, often firsthand by conducting reconnaissance on foot and at personal risk. All the great Russian explorers and travelers (Przhevalsky, Semyonov-Tyan-Shansky, Khabarov, Kruzenshtern, and Lisyansky) were officers of the Russian Army. They made their discoveries not for hype or idle curiosity but to study the routes and terrain of POTENTIAL THEATERS OF WAR—in other words, they conducted strategic reconnaissance. Geography (topography) is one of the elements of the military science of victory.



Pokrovsk and Konstantinovka Directions



The Russian Armed Forces continue active operations at the junction of two sectors of the Pokrovsk direction (Pokrovsk and Konstantinovka).

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Supporting our units in the Kalinovo-Romanovka area, Russian Forces have begun pressuring the enemy’s reserve concentration area (Rodinskoye - Vladimirovka - Popov Yar) and its covering blocking positions (Koptevo - Shevchenko 1). Reports indicate that forward assault groups are consolidating on the outskirts of Shevchenko 1 and Popov Yar.



After the liberation of Romanovka, the tightening of the cauldron’s neck (Zarya - Romanovka) has begun, as we anticipated. The enemy, recognizing the threat, has started retreating along the lowland of the Kalinovka River (with both sides’ heights under Russian control) toward Ignatovka - Zarya - Aleksandro-Kalinovo.



To facilitate the maneuver of Russian forces and resources, enemy strongpoints along the Sukhaya Balka - Kalinovo road have been cleared.



We await the collapse of the remaining AFU first-line defenses in this area and the liberation of Staraya Nikolayevka, Ignatovka, and Zarya.



To our fighters—good luck, success, and victory!