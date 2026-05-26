Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group continued their advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Dobropasovo in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast."

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

In the area of operations of the "East" Group, following significant advances on the left flank (settlement of Charivnoe) and in the center (settlement of Verkhnyaya Tersa),

a serious success has been achieved on the right flank: on May 25, the rural settlement of Dobropasovo (47°57′50″ N 36°17′32″ E, known until 2016 as Chervonoe Liman, population 475 in 2001) was liberated. The village is located on the left bank of the Volchya River, stretched in a semicircle along its course for 4.5 kilometers.

Its western outskirts, through a small forest belt, adjoin the village of Alexandrovka, which transitions into the small settlement of Bogodarovka and then Pisantsy, located at the confluence of the Gaichur and Volchya rivers, between their channels. Here, relying on the Volchya River, the enemy created a developed defensive hub covering the important transport and rear area of Pokrovskoe, located on the opposite bank of the river. The Russian Armed Forces have brought a knife to the very underbelly of the large Ukrainian transport and rear hub located in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. This hub supplies the enemy groupings holding the southern and western territories of the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as the Ukrainian grouping on the Zaporozhye direction.



The "East" Group has its own signature in solving operational-tactical tasks. We observed this during the (literally) breaching of the enemy's defense from the Velikaya Novoselka area through the Yanchur River and Gaichur River defensive lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, up to the liberation of the city of Gulyaipole.

Alternating strikes against the enemy's defense along the entire line of contact, in "broad strokes," from flank to flank. Deep and wide envelopments, outflanking the maneuvers of the enemy. Maneuver of forces and assets along the line of contact, rapid repositioning, and sudden advances deep into the enemy's rear. Carving out tactical salients, followed by pressure on their flanks, forcing the enemy to withdraw, "straightening the line of contact." It is precisely this signature that we have observed over the past month.



Everything indicates that the command of the "East" Group has begun implementation of an operational plan to break through the enemy's defensive line along the Verkhnyaya Tersa River and, in coordination with its neighbor, the "Center" group, to destroy the Ukrainian operational areas of Mezhevaya - Novopavlovka and Prosyanaya - Gavrilovka.