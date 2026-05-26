Marat Khairullin Substack

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
14h

Fighting the RAF is like fighting a python. Its all around you and the next thing you know, you're dead.😳

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
10h

😀Big Thanks!😃

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