The Russian Armed Forces continue combat operations to liberate the city of Konstantinovka from Nazi armed formations. Fighting in urban quarters is the highest skill of assault operations. Soldiers of Russian assault groups, house by house, block by block, are clearing the city. We see how much tactics have changed compared to the battles for the city of Bakhmut, when urban quarters were liberated through straightforward, battering-ram actions. Now, full coordination has been achieved among all formations operating in the sector, involving units of all branches and arms of service. The enemy's defense is stretched through flanking/outflanking maneuvers and envelopments, as well as the activation of adjacent sectors. Comprehensive strikes are being delivered by all means of fire destruction against enemy reserves, rear areas, and command posts. Constant, persistent, and methodical pressure is being applied to enemy strongholds in the urban quarters, not allowing them to relax, conduct rotations, or supply their defending groups. The remnants of Ukrainian reserves are being tied down by fighting on adjacent sectors, which pins down the enemy's maneuver, forcing him, block by block, to withdraw to the northwest in the direction of the settlement of Alekseevo-Druzhkovka.



Assault groups of Russian units have reached the center of the city along almost the entire urban line of battle and control it. According to fragmentary reports from the enemy side, the situation for the defenders is worsening with each passing day.



On the flanks, fighting continues for complete control over the settlement of Molocharka and the Podolskoe - Stenki area.

On the left flank, clearance of the settlement of Dolgaya Balka is underway, with advance toward the settlement of Roskoshnoe and the establishment of a line of screens along the Lozovaya River, threatening the southwestern outskirts of the settlement of Alekseevo-Druzhkovka.