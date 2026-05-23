Brief Frontline Report – May 21st, 2026

Kharkov Direction (Area of Degtyarnoe - Volchansk - Veliky Burluk)

Northeast Kharkov Oblast (Area of Volchansk to Bely Kolodez); (Dashed and dotted line) ЛБС 28.11.2025=Line of Combat Contact November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, through ongoing operations, have established control over the settlement of Shesterovka in Kharkov Oblast."

Units of the "North" Group, following active advances in the center of the northwestern face of the Degtyarnoe-Volchansk-Veliky Burluk sector (in the Bochkovo-Volokhovka-Chaikovka hub), have begun advancing on the right flank of the sector. In the summary of May 19, we anticipated this course of events: the enemy (having limited manpower resources) is maneuvering along the line of contact. Apparently, by weakening its left flank (in the Shesterovka-Losevka-Sosnovy Bor defensive hub), the enemy transferred part of its forces and assets to the crisis area. The command of the "North" Group took advantage of this, shifting the operational focus and concentrating efforts on the elimination of the well-developed Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive hub on the left bank of the Seversky Donets River, in the interfluve of the Polnaya and Razrytaya rivers.

On May 21st, units of the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment established control over one of the enemy's defense areas — the settlement of Shesterovka (50°11′03″ N 36°54′59″ E, population 12 in 2001). A small rural settlement of significant operational-tactical importance. It is located in the Zemlyanoy Yar ravine, along which a small stream flows; a large dam has been constructed on it, forming a pond on the settlement's northeastern outskirts. 1 kilometer to the southwest, through a swampy section of the ravine, lies access to the neighboring Ukrainian defense areas of the settlement of Losevka and Sosnovy Bor, which stretches for 3 kilometers along the left bank of the Polnaya River. The elimination of enemy strongholds in these settlements will secure the left flank of Russian Armed Forces units during an advance on the Bugaevka area along the T-21-04 road.



Complete control over the Shesterovka - Verkhnyaya Pisarevka - Bugaevka area will allow Russian units to form a bridgehead for crossing to the opposite bank of the Seversky Donets River, enveloping the Zalomny Forest area and controlling enemy logistics from the depth of the Ukraine.

Brief Frontline Report – May 22nd, 2026

Zaporozhye Direction (Zaporozhye-Pokrovskoe-Orekhov)

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "During ongoing and decisive actions by units of the 155th Regiment of the 55th Naval Infantry Division and the 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 5th Combined Arms Army, the village of Verkhnyaya Tersa in Zaporozhye Oblast has been liberated. 12.5 square kilometers of territory have come under the control of the group. The settlement was an important logistical and defensive hub of Ukrainian formations on this sector of the front."

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

In April and May, the enemy conducted a series of offensive operations on the Zaporozhye direction. It advanced its available reserves on the southern face (on the Malokaterinovka-Kamyshevakha line)

and to the east — into the Pokrovskoe - Novoe Pole area — and regrouped forces and assets along the line of contact with the apparent goal of: pinning down formations and units of the "East" Group on the Novoe Pole - Rizdvyanka line through combat, and delivering strikes into the flanks along the Bogodarovka - Priluki and Vozdvizhenka - Terenovatoe axes to push the Russian Armed Forces back to the line of the Gaichur River.

Simultaneously, by advancing in the direction of Malokaterinovka - Stepnogorsk - Kamenskoe, to execute a flanking envelopment of the paratroopers of the "Dnepr" Group in the Novoyakovlevka - Lukyanovskoye - Pavlovka area.



The results:



1. On the eastern face: Russian units repelled counterattacks, inflicted damage on the personnel and equipment of advancing and maneuvering enemy groups in the depth of the defense, pinned down their maneuver through combat, and began an offensive on the left flank. On May 15, the settlement of Charivnoe was liberated, and on May 22, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the Verkhnyaya Tersa area. The rural settlement of Verkhnyaya Tersa is a logistical hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Gaichur defensive line. Through it passes the O-081238 rocade, connecting the Vozdvizhevka defense area with the Gulyaipolskoe (Komsomolskoe) area, and the radial road O-081344, connecting the Gaichur line with the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line of Novonikolaevka - Orekhov. On the Verkhnyaya Tersa - Gorkoe line, Russian assault groups have reached the slopes of the elevation of the watershed of the Solenaya and Verkhnyaya Tersa rivers, advancing into the valley of the Verkhnyaya Tersa River, along which the enemy organized a line of defensive positions from north to south, from the settlement of Novonikolaevka to the city of Orekhov.

Here, another operational salient has been formed — Vozdvizhevka - Priluki — with flanks at the settlements of Rizdvyanka and Verkhnyaya Tersa. At the base of the salient lies the settlement of Vozdvizhevka. This is a large Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive hub blocking the direction to the settlement of Lesnoe (9 kilometers to the west), to the confluence of the Solenaya and Verkhnyaya Tersa rivers, where the triangle of Lyubitskoe - Obshchee - Nikolskoe contains an area of Ukrainian reserve concentrations.

Depending on the situation, the command of the "East" Group has operational freedom to choose the direction of further actions:



· Through converging flanking strikes from Rizdvyanka — Solenaya River and Verkhnyaya Tersa — Solenaya River, with the threat of encirclement, to force the enemy to abandon positions in the settlement of Vozdvizhevka and withdraw to the Lesnoe - Kopani line;



· Using these actions as a diversionary maneuver, to advance to the settlement of Kopani, deepen the envelopment of the settlement of Vozdvizhevka, and, having gained control over the radial road O-081344, to split the enemy's defense along the road and form another operational salient: Kopani - Gulyaipolskoe - Charivnoe.



2. On the southern face: The paratroopers withdrew to the Zapasnoe - Primorskoe line, pinning down Ukrainian reserves through combat, exhausting them in a mobile defense.