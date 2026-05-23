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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
20h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

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Tranceislife's avatar
Tranceislife
1d

The ukries are resembling late stage nazis - fanatical, absolutely pigheaded, repeat the same tactics over and over again.

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