Northeast Kharkov Oblast; the red dashed and dotted line represents the line of combat contact on November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Yesterday, as a result of ongoing operations by units of the 'North' Group, control was established over the settlement of Pokalyanoe in Kharkov Oblast. The enemy attempted to maintain control over the settlement by transferring experienced instructors from a mechanized brigade, but the militants were destroyed."

Forward units of the 71st Guards Motorized Rifle Division continue active operations to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Volchya River. East of the settlement of Volchanskie Khutora, the enemy established a defensive hub on both banks of the river at Zybino - Pokalyanoe ("pokalyanoe" translates to "stained," "soiled"). Near the village are peat bogs in the "Torfyanoe" tract. This defensive hub, in coordination with the neighboring defensive hub at Volokhovka - Karaichnoe, blocked the western exit to the watershed of the Karaichny Yar ravine and Bely Yar ravine (along which flows a small river of the same name). The watershed, with a gentle rise to the south, leads to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operational rear hub at Bely Kolodez.

On April 17, Russian assault units liberated the settlement of Zybino (on the right bank of the Volchya River). On April 30, control was established over the settlement of Pokalyanoe (50°17′45″ N 37°04′00″ E, population 200 in 2001) on the left bank of the river. To the east, the enemy is defending in the Volokhovka - Karaichnoe defensive hub, which covers an important operational sector: two radial roads supporting Ukrainian blocking positions south of the Volchya River and all remaining defense areas on the left bank of the river on the Karaichnoe - Volokhovka - Budarki line. From the settlement of Karaichnoe, along the watershed ridge, runs the radial road C-210815 (Karaichnoe - Bely Kolodez). From the settlement of Volokhovka, there is access to the dirt road Volokhovka - Zakharovka - Bely Kolodez.

By securing control over these Ukrainian supply routes and the exits to the watersheds of the Bely Yar River/Karaichny Yar ravine and the Karaichny Yar ravine/Plotva River, units of the "North" group will gain a tactical advantage for successfully developing operations on the northwestern face of the Veliky Burluk sector. The enemy grouping on the Volokhovka - Varvarovka line, cut off from its main supply routes, will find itself under threat of envelopment of its left flank along the Volokhovka - Zakharovka axis.



Based on the prospects for the development of the operational-tactical situation, the enemy will stubbornly defend the Chaikovka - Volokhovka - Karaichnoe hub, while the command of the "North" Group, having prepared bridgeheads on the flanks of this hub (Pokalyanoe-Zybino and Bochkovo), through envelopments along the folds of the terrain and radial roads on converging axes, will force the enemy to withdraw to the south, into the fields with forest belts where there are no settlements.