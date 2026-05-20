Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 126th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 71st Motorized Rifle Division of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlement of Volokhovka in Kharkov Oblast."

Kharkov Direction (Northeast Area)

Northeast Kharkov Oblast (Area of Volchansk to Bely Kolodez); (Dashed and dotted line) ЛБС 28.11.2025=Line of Combat Contact November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

On the northeastern sector of the Kharkov direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue to destroy the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hubs that form the defensive line along the left bank of the Volchya River. Units of the "North" Group control two of the three Ukrainian defense areas that constituted the Bochkovo-Volokhovka-Karaichnoe hub.

On April 24, the settlement of Bochkovo was liberated. On May 19, assault groups of the 126th Motorized Rifle Regiment took control of the settlement of Volokhovka (50°18′36″ N 37°08′02″ E, population 321 in 2001). The Karaichnoe defense area directly adjoins the settlement of Volokhovka. Earlier, in the 1960s, these three settlements — Bochkovo, Karaichnoe, and Volokhovka — were united into the Engels Collective Farm.



Further south, across fields without settlements, lies the village of Bely Kolodez. In this sector, the enemy's blocking positions are built along forest belts, with their flanks covered by the Karaichny Yar and Bely Yar ravines. Russian units are advancing from the higher right bank, with their flanks covered by positions in the settlements of Chaikovka and Pokalyanoe.

Next in line is the settlement of Karaichnoe, and access to the C-210815 road is open. The Ukrainian positions in the lowlands, in the fields, are exposed to Russian artillery, aviation, and UAVs.



According to the logic of Russian tactics, we expect activation of the right flank in the Shesterovka-Losevka-Sosnovy Bor area,

in the center: Vilcha - Bely Kolodez, or on the left flank: Budarki - Okhrimovka.