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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

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WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
4h

A good number of those captured Ukrainian troops in Russian rehabilitation centres will become part of the agreed number of forces guarding Ukraine after victory in the SMO.

We already know that captured Ukrainians have an established brigade presently fighting against their former employer NATO in the SMO.

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