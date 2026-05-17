Marat Khairullin Substack

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

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Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
20mEdited

The details provided by Marat and Colonel Popov while necessary are challenging for this layman. But what is obvious, from this explication of Gerasimov's sitrep, is the Russian General Staff have a clear plan to advance along the Kupyansk axis and from further south and are succeeding. The complete liberation of the Donetsk Republic is inevitable. The only open question is how far will the Russians advance into Kharkiv to impose their desired buffer zone.

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