From the report of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General V.V. Gerasimov:



"Formations of the 6th Army are developing an offensive moving in the western direction in the area near Kupyansk, on the general axis toward Shevchenkovo. Kutkovka has been liberated; fighting continues in Velikaya Shapkovka."

Kharkov Direction (Northeast Area)

The northeastern (Velikiy Burluk) and eastern sectors of the Kharkov direction are in motion. The forces of the "North," "West," and "South" Group are active.



On May 15, units of the "North" group took control of the settlement of Chaikovka.

On May 16, units of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 68th Guards Motorized Rifle Division of the 6th Guards Combined Arms Army liberated the settlement of Kutkovka (49°52′28″ N 37°35′47″ E, population 678 in 2001). Here were positions of one of the areas of the large Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Kutkovka - Lozovaya 1 - Manachinovka. It is located on the Nizhnyaya Dvurechnaya River, on the radial dirt road from Dvurechnaya to Lozovaya 1.

The advance of Russian units to the settlement of Lozovaya Pervaya will allow control over the C-210906 rocade, which will disrupt coordination between the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense areas of Shipovatoe and Manachinovka, as well as the connections of the entire enemy grouping in Kupyansk with its base area of Veliky Burluk.



Units of the 6th Guards Combined Arms Army, advancing on the general axis toward the Shevchenkovo area, have reached the elevated ground of the interfluve of the Oskol and Kupyanka rivers and are storming the enemy's defense area of Velikaya Shapkovka.



On the situation map, in the area of the northeastern sector, the presumed operational-strategic axes of action of the Russian groupings can be seen for splitting the sectors into even more sectors, with the goal of reaching the main Ukrainian Armed Forces' command and supply base areas: Bely Kolodez, Veliky Burluk, Shevchenkovo.

"Formations of the 1st Guards Tank Army have liberated the settlement of Borovaya. Street fighting continues in Sheikovka, where more than half of the settlement's territory is controlled by our assault units. The 20th Army, having completed the liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic, is advancing on a broad front to the west in Kharkov Oblast. Fighting is underway to liberate the settlements of Novy Mir, Druzhelyubovka, and Cherneshchina."

Kharkov Direction. Kupyansk (southern sector) to Izyum. West Group area of responsibility. The yellow line with diagonal dashes represents the line of contact back in April 20th, 2026. The orange colored in areas are the areas of activity.

The Borovaya salient is subject to liquidation. This is how one can comment on the result of the ongoing actions of formations of the 1st Guards Tank Army, the 20th and 25th Combined Arms Armies.



The northern base of the salient has been deepened, and units of the 1st Guards Tank Army have liberated the urban-type settlement of Borovaya (49°22′55″ N 37°37′23″ E, population 6,806 in 2001). The settlement stretches for almost 8 kilometers along the left bank of the Oskol Reservoir (separated from it by a forested area).

Through it passes the P-79 road, which crosses a bridge over the Oskol River into the settlement of Grokhovatka, where it splits into two directions: P-78 (Grokhovatka - Savintsy - Kharkov) and P-79 (Grokhovatka - Izyum), connecting here with the strategic M-03 rocade (Slavyansk - Izyum - Kharkov). From the settlement exits the radial road O-210516 toward Sheikovka - Stepnoe. This road supplies the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping defending in the Borovaya salient up to the Cherneshchina - Glushchenkovo line.

In the report, the Chief of the General Staff stated that simultaneously with the liberation of Borovaya by units of the 1st Guards Tank Army, neighboring units and subunits of the 20th Combined Arms Army are fighting for the settlements of Sheikovka, Cherneshchina, Druzhelyubovka, and Novy Mir. Assault operations are underway along the entire perimeter of the salient.



Successful actions have been noted on the Rubtsy direction of the sector (the southern base of the Borovaya salient, deepening it to the Oskol River).



By the actions of units of the 25th Combined Arms Army toward the settlement of Svyatogorsk and the "Svyatye Gory" National Park, the southern base of the salient is being expanded to the Seversky Donets River as well.

FurSher advance along the Svyatogorsk - Dolina axis ensures access to the M-03 rocade, northwest of the Slavyansk area, severing the connection between the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and the Izyum and Kharkov areas. A new strategic salient of the line of contact is being formed, with a deep northwesterly outflanking of the agglomeration and access to the border of the Donetsk People's Republic and Kharkov Oblast of Ukraine.

Here is a helpful list of the symbols relating to unit designations and what they mean.



Blue letters and symbols are for the Ukrainian forces while red are used for the Russian forces:



- ОА – combined arms army

- АК – Army Corps

- TA – Tank Army



- гв. – Guards ('Guards' is not a security function, but an honorary title, which is awarded by the President to particularly distinguished units and military formations.),

- о. – separate (independent),

- бр. – brigade,

- д. – division,

- п. – regiment,

- б. – battalion,

- м. – motorized,

- мп. (mid-text) – motor rifle (motorized infantry),

- мп. (end of text) – naval infantry (marines),

- ш. – assault,

- ег. – jäger (light infantry),

- мс – motor rifle (motorized rifle),

- с. – rifle,

- дш. – air assault,

- вд. – airborne,

- пд. – parachute assault,

- ТрО. – territorial defense,

- ПКТ. – territorial control regiment

- СпН. – special purpose (Spetsnaz),

- ОсН – special designation...



### Examples:

- 32 омсбр – 32nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade,

- 117 гв. вдп – 117th Guards Airborne Regiment,

- 3 мб 150 омбр – 3rd Mechanized Battalion, 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade,

- 355 обрмп – 355th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade,

- 150 омпбр – 150th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.



### Unit type flags (shapes indicate unit size; smallest to largest):

- Triangular – battalion,

- Rectangular – regiment,

- Pennant (slanted rectangle) – brigade,

- M-shaped flag – division,

-Rectangular with borders – Army

Example: