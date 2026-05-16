Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
21h

Great sitrep! Looks like things are heating up in the south!

Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
20h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marat Khairullin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture