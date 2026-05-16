Zin here: Sorry, I'm late on this one. I was a bit busy and I'm clearing the backlog today.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

The line made from pinkish diagonal dashes was the line of combat contact on September 17th, 2024. The pink colored-in areas represent areas of notable activity.

Yesterday, in the summary of May 13, we drew readers' attention to the features of the operational-tactical situation on the flanks of the Konstantinovka sector. In particular, to the fact that in order to ensure the successful advance of Russian assault groups in the urban quarters, it is necessary to strengthen the right flank of the sector; envelopment on the short axis in the Novodmitrievka - Molocharka direction, and on the long axis — blocking and destroying the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping on the Verolyubovka - Stenki - Podolskoe positions. Our assessment of the situation has proven correct.

On May 14, the village of Nikolaevka (48°34′34″ N 37°47′40″ E, population 644 in 2001) was liberated. From the village of Nikolaevka begins the ascent to the Rakit Ridge — a linearly extended elevation with smooth, even outlines of peaks and slopes. This elevation stretches along the line of the Kramatorsk - Chasov Yar railway branch and, together with it, forms the basis of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive positions in this sector.

Rakit Ridge from Chervonoe

The elimination of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Stenki - Podolskoe - Nikolaevka, with Russian units reaching the Molocharka - Izhevka line, will fully secure the right flank of the grouping storming the urban quarters in the city of Konstantinovka and will create conditions under which the enemy will be forced to withdraw to the southern outskirts of the settlement of Alekseevo-Druzhkovka.